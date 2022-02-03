Nintendo Won’t Compete With Sony and Microsoft on Acquisitions, President Says

Nintendo is not going to compete with Microsoft and Sony on acquisitions, as it wouldn't be a plus to the company.

During the company's latest investor briefing, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa commented on the current acquisition race, saying that having a large number of people who don't possess the Nintendo DNA would not be a plus to the company.

Our brand was built upon products crafted with dedication by our employees, and having a large number of people who don’t possess Nintendo DNA in our group would not be a plus to the company.

While many were wondering how Nintendo would react to Microsoft and Sony's acquisition strategy, Shuntaro Furukawa's statement made it clear that the Japanese company will not be doing the same for the time being. Not that it really needs to consolidate its market position, as the Nintendo Switch is the company's best-selling home console to date and the fastest-selling home console in video game history.

On the other hand, it seems like the Activision-Blizzard and Bungie acquisitions are only the tip of the iceberg, as insiders are teasing that more big deals are being finalized, and will be announced this year. We will keep you updated on them as soon as they do get announced, so stay tuned for all the latest news.