Nintendo Announces 16 More Lego Super Mario Sets

Nintendo and Lego announced a new expansion for its Lego Super Mario line today, alongside a massive number of new products: 16, to be exact.

Out of the new line, there are four new major expansions, two new Power-Up packs, and a new series of Character Packs, all on theyr way starting January 1. This includes the Master Your Adventure Maker Set, Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter Expansion Set, Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge Expansion Set, Wiggler’s Poison Swamp Expansion Set, Penguin Mario Power-Up Pack, Tanooki Mario Power-Up Pack, and Series 2 of the LEGO Super Mario Character Packs.

Each set is $60 or less, with most running around $10 to $20 to pick up and add to your collection.

Here's a full rundown of the products being added to the Lego Super Mario line:

71380 LEGO® Super Mario™ Master Your Adventure Maker Set (366 Pieces) 59.99 USD/EUR

71381 LEGO® Super Mario™ Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter Expansion Set (160 Pieces) 19.99 USD/ 24.99 EUR

71382 LEGO® Super Mario™ Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge Expansion Set (267 Pieces) 29.99 USD/EUR

71383 LEGO® Super Mario™ Wiggler’s Poison Swamp Expansion Set (374 Pieces) 39.99 USD/EUR

71384 LEGO® Super Mario™ Penguin Mario Power-Up Pack (18 Pieces) 9.99 USD/EUR

71385 LEGO® Super Mario™ Tanooki Mario Power-Up Pack (13 Pieces) 9.99 USD/EUR

71386 LEGO® Super Mario™ Character Packs – Series 2 4.99 USD/3.99 EUR

"The LEGO Super Mario sets we released earlier this year have been extremely well-received by fans and we’re really excited to build on those with even more characters and experiences today," said Simon Kent, Design Director and Creative Lead for Lego Super Mario at the Lego Group.

These are the first new products in the line that have been added since the inaugural Lego Super Mario line launched in August 2019.

If you want to incorporate any of these Lego kits into your setup, you'll need the main Mario Starter Course. All of the additional kits can be used with each other, and you'll have plenty of awesome ways to create Mario worlds in real life with these different options.