Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Includes Sigma Releases Because the Originals’ Data Was Not Salvageable
The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection includes the Sigma releases of the first two entries in the series, and it seems like there are a few reasons behind this decision.
In the latest issue of Japanese magazine Famitsu, as reported by Games Talk, Team Ninja's Fumihiko Yasuda confirmed that the team picked the Sigma releases not only because they are the final release of the two games, but also because the Ninja Gaiden Black and Ninja Gaiden 2 data was not salvageable.
Fumihiko Yasuda also provided some additional details on the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection. Difficulty has been adjusted so that it will be possible to complete tag missions without a second player, while character balancing will be left untouched. He also expressed interest in developing a new entry in the series.
The Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is launching on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on June 10th worldwide.
The NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection brings the renowned action games to PC and consoles, allowing fans and newcomers alike to experience the tale of “super ninja” Ryu Hayabusa as he battles deadly fiends causing chaos around the world. NINJA GAIDEN Sigma, originally released in 2007, set the standard of high-speed action for the series – introducing dual-wielding weapons, and a Mission Mode alongside its gripping Story Mode. NINJA GAIDEN Sigma 2, originally released in 2009, continued Hayabusa’s journey alongside characters Ayane, Rachel, and Momiji, with four difficulty levels testing player’s battle techniques with every heart-stopping fight. The latest entry, NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge, originally released in 2012, upped the challenge with powerful new enemies and fiercely violent depictions, as well as bringing Kasumi into the action, making it the series’ most alluring white-knuckle experience to date.