Ninja Gaiden Master Collection 1.0.0.2 PC Update Introduces New Graphics Settings and More

A new Ninja Gaiden Master Collection update has been released on PC, adding new graphics settings to the game and more.

The 1.0.0.2 update introduces several options that were previously unavailable in-game, such as the ability to switch resolution after the game has been launched, anti-aliasing and depth of field options, and more. The fact that these options were not available at launch made the PC version extremely lackluster.

The following were added to the Options menu of the title screen:

DISPLAY MODE

RESOLUTION

VSYNC

Triple Buffering

ANTI-ALIASING

DEPTH OF FIELD

DISPLAY SHADOWS

The previous Ninja Gaiden Master Collection update, update 1.0.0.1, also addressed some of the most common issues in the game, such as the lack of 1440p resolution support.

- Added the screen resolution 1440p to LAUNCH OPTIONS.

When 1440p is specified in LAUNCH OPTIONS, the rendering resolution is 2560 x 1440.

- On the first startup, the game now enters Fullscreen Mode.

- Pressing Alt + Enter now switches between Fullscreen Mode and Windowed Mode.

- The mouse cursor is no longer displayed when in Fullscreen Mode.

- When in Windowed Mode, closing the window now ends the app.

- The game now saves whether you used Windowed or Fullscreen mode, and enters the mode on the next startup.

- The app can now be ended from the pause menu.

- Other minor issues were corrected.

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.