Night School Studio Is the First Game Developer Purchased by Netflix
It finally happened: Night School Studio, the independent game developer known for the Oxenfree series, is the first studio to be acquired by Netflix.
Mike Verdu, Vice President of Game Development at Netflix, said these are just the early stages of creating a 'great gaming experience' for the service's subscribers.
We’re inspired by their bold mission to set a new bar for storytelling in games. Their commitment to artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners as we build out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together.
We’ll continue working with developers around the world and hiring the best talent in the industry to deliver a great collection of exclusive games designed for every kind of gamer and any level of play. Like our shows and films, these games will all be included as part of your Netflix membership — all with no ads and no in-app purchases. Stay tuned for more.
Netflix announced earlier this year that gaming content would be added as a 'freebie' within the next year. Less than a week later, the company clarified the games would be geared toward mobile devices at first.
As for Night School Studio, the team is about to release OXENFREE II this year. Sean Krankel, Founder and CCO, stated on the studio's blog:
Over the last few months, we’ve had countless thoughtful chats about our respective visions for where we see games, storytelling, and our collective opportunity for positive impact somewhere in the middle.
Night School wants to stretch our narrative and design aspirations across distinctive, original games with heart. Netflix gives film, TV, and now game makers an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver excellent entertainment to millions of people. Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix’s track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing. It felt like both teams came to this conclusion instinctively.
Of course, it’s a surreal honor to be the first games studio to join Netflix! Not only do we get to keep doing what we do, how we like to do it, but we get a front-row seat on the biggest entertainment platform in the world. The Netflix team has shown the utmost care for protecting our studio culture and creative vision. We’ll keep making OXENFREE II. We’ll keep cooking up new game worlds.
For now, there’s a kaleidoscope of butterflies in our team’s collective stomachs. (Apparently that’s what you call a group of butterflies?) Because we truly believe we’ve got a chance to positively impact the way people discover, play, and share story games with each other.