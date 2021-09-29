Night School Studio Is the First Game Developer Purchased by Netflix

It finally happened: Night School Studio, the independent game developer known for the Oxenfree series, is the first studio to be acquired by Netflix.

Mike Verdu, Vice President of Game Development at Netflix, said these are just the early stages of creating a 'great gaming experience' for the service's subscribers.

The Witcher Gets a Third Netflix Season, Another Anime, and a… Family-Friendly Spinoff?

We’re inspired by their bold mission to set a new bar for storytelling in games. Their commitment to artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners as we build out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together. We’ll continue working with developers around the world and hiring the best talent in the industry to deliver a great collection of exclusive games designed for every kind of gamer and any level of play. Like our shows and films, these games will all be included as part of your Netflix membership — all with no ads and no in-app purchases. Stay tuned for more.

Netflix announced earlier this year that gaming content would be added as a 'freebie' within the next year. Less than a week later, the company clarified the games would be geared toward mobile devices at first.

As for Night School Studio, the team is about to release OXENFREE II this year. Sean Krankel, Founder and CCO, stated on the studio's blog: