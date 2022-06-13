Next Nintendo Direct to Air in Late June – Rumor

The next Nintendo Direct is going to air at the end of June, according to rumors circulating online.

Alanah Pearce, game writer for Sony Santa Monica and former journalist for IGN, among other publications, revealed at the end of a recent livestream that the next Nintendo Direct will air on June 29th. The confirmation, she added, didn't come from Nintendo, but likely from an insider.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Playable Demo Now Available on the eShop; New Trailer Released

Is there a Nintendo Direct announced? No but I believe that there is a Nintendo Direct coming on the 29th. I don't know that that's been announced, you heard it here first. Let me check... I have it written down. 29th, yeah, June 29th, Nintendo Direct. It's not technically a leak because Nintendo didn't tell me, which is how I make that call.

NateDrake, who proved to be reliable when it comes to leaks, added that the information shared by Alanah Pearce on the next Nintendo Direct is accurate, and it will air on either June 28th or June 29th. The event was apparently always planned for the end of the month, so no delay has occurred.

The information is accurate. The window of airing is either June 28 or June 29 -- may depend on time zone/regional location. It was never planned for the coming week. It's been slated for late June for many, many weeks. This is not the result of a delay. It's as planned.

While the information on the next Nintendo Direct comes from reliable sources, we still have to take everything with a grain of salt until an official confirmation comes in. Nintendo has hosted presentations in June for years, so it is extremely likely we will get another one this year as well. We will let you know when the date is confirmed as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.