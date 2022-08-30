Menu
Company

New Next-Gen Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 Remake Updates Have Been Rolled Out by Capcom

Aernout van de Velde
Aug 30, 2022
new resident evil 7 2 resident evil 3 remake updates

New next-gen Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 Remake updates have just been deployed, and here’s what they do.

Capcom just released three new patches for the above-mentioned Resident Evil installments on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Going by the official release notes, there appear to be minor updates although some users have reported some slight improvements to ray tracing implementation. We, however, haven’t been able to verify if this is indeed the case.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Logitech G Gaming Handheld Leaks – Google Play Store and Cloud Gaming Support Under The Hood

For all three titles, the new updates correct the typos in the porting credits, and there are also some platform-specific bug fixes. We’ve included the official release notes down below.

Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 Remake Updates August 30, 2022

The following updates have been made for Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.

[PlayStation5 / Xbox Series X|S]

- Correction of typos in the porting credits.

[PlayStation5]

- Fixed a bug in which the 'Fastest Man in the Swamp' trophy was not transferred when carrying PS4 save data over.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Platform To Be Announced on 27th September, Launch on 20th October

Users who have already carried data over will be able to retrieve the trophy when they return to the End of Zoe menu.

[Xbox Series X|S]

- Fixed a bug which caused data to be sent by user accounts that had not given consent for data transmission.

- Fixed a rare bug where save data could not be loaded, and where the game would go through the first-time startup flow even though there was save data present.

- Fixed a bug that caused a message to display stating that a profile had not been selected and that it is not possible to play without selecting one when undergoing user authentication upon starting the game.

The following updates have been made for Resident Evil 2.

[PlayStation5 / Xbox Series X|S]

- Correction of typos in the porting credits.

[PlayStation5]

- Fixed a bug in which trophies for 'The Ghost Survivors' were not transferred when carrying PS4 save data over.

Users who have already carried data over will be able to retrieve their trophies when they return to the main menu.

[Xbox Series X|S]

- Fixed a bug which caused data to be sent by user accounts that had not given consent for data transmission.

- Fixed a rare bug where save data could not be loaded, and where the game would go through the first-time startup flow even though there was save data present.

The following updates have been made to Resident Evil 3.

[PlayStation5 / Xbox Series X|S]

- Correction of typos in the porting credits.

- Fixed a bug that caused the helicopter to disappear in the scene where Jill shoots Nikolai.

[Xbox Series X|S]

- Fixed a rare bug where save data could not be loaded, and where the game would go through the first-time startup flow even though there was save data present.

Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3 Remake are available globally now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. As said, this update is for the next-gen consoles only.

Products mentioned in this post

Resident Evil 2
USD 20
Resident Evil 3 Remake
USD 20
Xbox Series S
USD 287

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order