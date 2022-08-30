New Next-Gen Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 Remake Updates Have Been Rolled Out by Capcom

New next-gen Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 Remake updates have just been deployed, and here’s what they do.

Capcom just released three new patches for the above-mentioned Resident Evil installments on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Going by the official release notes, there appear to be minor updates although some users have reported some slight improvements to ray tracing implementation. We, however, haven’t been able to verify if this is indeed the case.

For all three titles, the new updates correct the typos in the porting credits, and there are also some platform-specific bug fixes. We’ve included the official release notes down below.

Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 Remake Updates August 30, 2022

The following updates have been made for Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.

[PlayStation5 / Xbox Series X|S]

- Correction of typos in the porting credits.

[PlayStation5]

- Fixed a bug in which the 'Fastest Man in the Swamp' trophy was not transferred when carrying PS4 save data over.

Users who have already carried data over will be able to retrieve the trophy when they return to the End of Zoe menu.

[Xbox Series X|S]

- Fixed a bug which caused data to be sent by user accounts that had not given consent for data transmission.

- Fixed a rare bug where save data could not be loaded, and where the game would go through the first-time startup flow even though there was save data present.

- Fixed a bug that caused a message to display stating that a profile had not been selected and that it is not possible to play without selecting one when undergoing user authentication upon starting the game.

The following updates have been made for Resident Evil 2.

[PlayStation5 / Xbox Series X|S]

- Correction of typos in the porting credits.

[PlayStation5]

- Fixed a bug in which trophies for 'The Ghost Survivors' were not transferred when carrying PS4 save data over.

Users who have already carried data over will be able to retrieve their trophies when they return to the main menu.

[Xbox Series X|S]

- Fixed a bug which caused data to be sent by user accounts that had not given consent for data transmission.

- Fixed a rare bug where save data could not be loaded, and where the game would go through the first-time startup flow even though there was save data present.

The following updates have been made to Resident Evil 3.

[PlayStation5 / Xbox Series X|S]

- Correction of typos in the porting credits.

- Fixed a bug that caused the helicopter to disappear in the scene where Jill shoots Nikolai.

[Xbox Series X|S]

- Fixed a rare bug where save data could not be loaded, and where the game would go through the first-time startup flow even though there was save data present.

Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3 Remake are available globally now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. As said, this update is for the next-gen consoles only.