Next-Gen Is a Significantly Bigger Leap Than Current-Gen, Each Console Has Its Own Perks – Gaijin CEO

Chatter around next-gen consoles is slowly but surely increasing as the calendar moves forward, with both Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X still pinned for a Holiday 2020 release window, COVID-19 permitting.

In our lengthy chat with Anton Yudintsev, CEO of Gaijin Entertainment (War Thunder, Crossout, Cuisine Royale, Enlisted), the executive told us this will be a 'significantly bigger leap' than the last one, according to the hardware specifications of the next-gen consoles.

While currently there is a lot of public information available, developers are still limited to

what they can comment on. Obviously, a fast SSD will speed up the gameplay session

loading (that is already very quick in our games) and higher processing power will make the

game look better. Let’s say, each platform has its own perks and both of them are rather

powerful and will certainly provide a new level of gaming experience. If you compare the current generation with previous generation hardware, and then public

information of next-gen tech with the original current generation, you will notice it is a

significantly bigger leap on numerous fronts. So it is exciting times for developers and

gamers.

Yudintsev later said next-gen enhancement patches/upgrades are basically guaranteed to be coming to the games developed by Gaijin, though he wasn't able to go into the details just yet.

Yes, it’s highly likely that we’ll do the optimization and enhancing. It’s just too early to talk in

detail about what we’re planning to do with the next-generation consoles.

We also learned that Enlisted, the upcoming free-to-play World War II themed MMO shooter game, is likely to skip the previously announced Xbox One release in favor of Microsoft's next-gen console, the Xbox Series X.

During development, HW requirements have been increased. While we will potentially

explore if we can stretch the game to Xbox One hardware, at the moment our first goal is to

finalize the game for PC and next-gen consoles.

Stay tuned on Wccftech in the coming weeks and months for a lot more on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, Enlisted is currently undergoing a second open playtest.