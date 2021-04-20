Newegg Shuffle: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 & AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Custom Graphics Cards Available For Around $800 US

Newegg has just gone live with its latest Shuffle selection which includes several ranges of custom AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards. In addition to those, there are also several high-end graphics cards that you can be lucky enough to get your hands on in the next hour.

Newegg Shuffle Includes Several Custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 & AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / RX 6800 XT Graphics Cards

In case you didn't notice, Newegg is hosting a shuffle every now and then where customers can get a chance at purchasing products that are otherwise hard to find in the existing market. GPUs being one of them, Newegg is listing several custom-designed NVIDIA GeForce RTX and AMD Radeon RX graphics cards that you can select, & then all you've to do is wait till the drawing commences.

If you're lucky, Newegg will notify you via email and even if you don't get to win anything, you'd still be provided the details of the results. One thing to note is that the drawing window is very small and as of right now, you have less than an hour to select the products from the following page:

Following is the list of graphics cards that are available to select:

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC - $749.99 US

ASUS TUF GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming - $769.99 US

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming X Trio - $779.99 US

ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming - $799.99 US

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6700 XT AORUS Elite - $799.99 US

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 Gaming OC - $999.99 US

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC - $1079.99 US

Gigabyte Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming OC - $1149.99 US

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 AORUS WB - $1229.99 US

If you're looking for a new graphics card and willing to pay the price for it, then trying your luck in the shuffle isn't that bad of an idea. We will keep you posted when the next Newegg Shuffle goes live too.