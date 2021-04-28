Newegg Shuffle: Both NVIDIA RTX 30 Series & AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards Available In Today’s Shuffle
If you are like most people, you probably don't have a graphics card and haven't been able to purchase one. The Newegg Shuffle is currently your best option in order to get the graphics card you want. Today, Newegg is offering both NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series and AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards.
The Newegg Shuffle is where customers can get a chance at purchasing products that are otherwise hard to find in the existing market. GPUs being one of them, Newegg is listing several custom-designed NVIDIA GeForce RTX for today's shuffle.
The Newegg Shuffle occurs almost every single weekday from 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM EST to 12:00 PM PT/3:00 PM EST. If you're lucky, you will be notified if you were selected in the drawing before 9:00 PM PT/11:00 PM EST and you'll have 2 hours to check out. If you weren't selected, you'll still be notified and you can try again the next day.
Newegg Shuffle (April 28th, 2021) - Selection Time Ends at 12 PM (Pacific)
Following is the list of graphics cards that are available to select:
- GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 VISION OC - $499.99 US
- GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 ELITE - $519.99 US
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ultimate KO - $519.99 US
- GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 Ti MASTER - $639.99 US
- GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GAMING OC PRO - $649.99 US
- GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 EAGLE OC - $729.99 US
- GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 VISION OC - $779.99 US
- ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 3070 - $819.99 US
- ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6700 XT OC Edition - $829.99 US
- GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 VISION OC - $1,099.99 US
- GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE WB - $1,229.99 US
- GIGABYTE AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 XTREME WATERFORCE - $1,229.99 US
- ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi - $1,299.99 US
- ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT PHANTOM GAMING - $1,719.99 US
As of the time of writing, you still have 1 hour and 45 minutes left to enter the Newegg Shuffle. If you are looking to buy a graphics card, trying your luck with the Newegg Shuffle is a good option. If you don't win, here is a guide on how to purchase the graphics card you want.