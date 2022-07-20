Newegg Launches JustGPU.com – A Dedicated Online Shopping Resource for Graphics Cards

Newegg Commerce, Inc., reveals the launch of JustGPU.com, a new research and e-commerce site devoted to graphics cards to assist consumers in determining the best graphics card options for gaming PC builds or those users looking to upgrade to a newer GPU.

The new e-commerce and resource website includes personalization features to help users select the best graphics card for their gaming PC

JustGPU.com is intended as a vertical platform focused on graphics cards, where consumers can educate themselves about the latest graphics cards and filter the GPUs on the website by various elements, such as price, manufacturer, type, and memory size. Customers can also see the graphics card frame rates for each model available, CPU information, monitor resolution, and physical size to assist in finding the best graphics card for their gaming PC rig. Newegg also included a comparison tool that lets customers assess two graphics cards side-by-side to comprehend dimensions, frame rate, and price differences. Newegg also states that a list of top-selling GPUs and the ability to filter by price or top rating are also available.

Upon its first appearance, the website focused on Newegg's partnered brands, such as ASRock, ASUS, EVGA, Gigabyte, and MSI. You will also note from the screenshot below that you can click to see the top selling cards as well as what is currently on sale at Newegg.

Image source: Newegg

The website offers a complete product assortment for the newest GPUs, including the NVIDIA RTX 30 series and AMD Ryzen 6000 series, while showing additional graphics cards at Newegg.

JustGPU.com simplifies the shopping experience for a large number of our customers who are specifically shopping only for GPUs and need resources to make informed decisions to upgrade their gaming PC builds. Customers are spending a lot of time researching throughout the Internet for GPUs, including performance details and pricing. We’re reducing the hassle and frustration for customers by providing a streamlined resource with this new personalized shopping site. — Jim Tseng, Director of Product Management for Newegg.

While customers can still find the same GPU inventory on Newegg.com, the new e-commerce site complements Newegg's leading store site and streamlines purchases by focusing on a market that is in heavy need now. Users on JustGPU.com can review GPU details and complete the purchase through Newegg.com.

News Sources: JustGPU, Business Wire