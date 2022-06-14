Newegg Launches Gaming PC Finder Service To Help You Find The Perfect PC For The Games You Play

Today, Newegg Commerce, Inc. announced the launch of Gaming PC Finder, an online tool that allows users to specialize in a PC system based on their gaming preferences. This tool will not only assist consumers with understanding the importance of specific PC components for gaming better but will see real-time options to make an informed and educated gaming computer purchase.

Newegg's online gaming PC personalization feature powers consumers to informed gaming PC recommendations based on their preferences

Computer shoppers can better understand the needs required by gaming PC specifications, as well as various options and features on the website for direct sales and marketplace purchases. The Gaming PC Finder by Newegg invites users to signify the resolution of their monitor and choose four gaming titles from the eighteen games list available. Based on customer selection, the tool provides suitable gaming PC recommendations.

Gaming PC Finder grades PC builds based on expected performance to ensure the consumer is prepared with as much information for their upcoming purchase. Newegg's scoring system and a small selection of games help determine PC gaming preferences for optimal component performance, which is a first for the market in automated form.

The Gaming PC Finder personalization tool from Newegg also offers a notable feature permitting users to enter their current processor and GPU to compare with the suggested CPU and GPU to understand why upgrading would be beneficial. Essential details such as frames per second and score are displayed to comprehend the opportunity to upgrade their PC.

Shopping for a new gaming PC can be daunting with all the system options available and decisions required. We’re educating customers and minimizing challenges through a wealth of information to truly personalize the experience and give players exactly what they want. The tool is simple and easy. All the necessary information is provided to enable customers to understand the decision process and select the PC that works best for them. Every PC game player wants the best experience possible but may not have the expertise to determine the optimal components. Gaming PC Finder was developed to empower and educate shoppers to understand which components and budgets are needed to power their favorite games. — Oscar Wong, Senior Director, Product Management, Newegg

Newegg's. Gaming PC Finder produces an essential utility for both new PC enthusiasts venturing on their first build and seasoned DIY specialists by studying system features and requirements of chosen games and removing much of the guesswork from selecting parts.

Readers can see the new Newegg.com Gaming PC Finder in action at https://newegg.io/gamingpcfinder.

News Source: Newegg Gaming PC Finder