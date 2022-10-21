Menu
Newegg Customer Buys Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090, Gets Weights Instead

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 21, 2022, 01:08 PM EDT
A customer on Newegg recently a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 through the retail outlet but instead of getting a graphics card, he got weights.

Newegg Customer Finds His Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Box Is Filled With Weights & Not A Graphics Card

The Redditor who goes by the username, u/NuclearInnardsBeep, recently bought a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card at Newegg. Upon getting the package shipped to him, the user found out that instead of a graphics card, the box had two sets of weights to fake the customers into thinking that there was an actual product inside. What makes this worse is that instead of responding back to their customer, the user account seems to have been locked out.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA’s Monster GeForce RTX 40 Cooler With 900W Cooling Capability & Quad-Slot Design Pictured

This isn't the first time that we are hearing of such a scam. We have seen some customers buying new graphics cards and ending up with either different graphics cards or even products and items that don't even represent an actual graphics card such as Sand.

The fact that this happened several months after Newegg apologized to their customers for such issues and promised to "Providing the best customer experience" shows that there's still a lot of work that needs to be done at Newegg in examining the products and making sure that customers get the product in pristine condition.

The after-sales services also need to improve if it's true that the customer had his account locked out upon asking for assistance. The other side of the story is that the user hasn't provided any details and it would have been quite easy to detect the weights unless the package was shipped to his doorstep which means that the only point he could know if his product was real or not was to bring it inside his house and open it up. Let's see if Newegg has something to respond about this and if the user has more information to share such as the reciept or the chat (if any) before his account got locked up.

