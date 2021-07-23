New World Beta Raffle Giveaway – Enter for a Chance to Try Amazon’s MMORPG

The New World beta has finally arrived, almost five years after Amazon Games announced the game (alongside the now-defunct Breakaway and Crucible) at TwitchCon 2016.

It's been a long time since MMORPG fans have been able to get their hands on a Western-made triple-A game in the genre. The last one to come out was Zenimax Online's The Elder Scrolls Online, and that was back in 2014.

Amazon’s New World Shows Fresh Zones, Villains, Expeditions, and More As Launch Nears

The anticipation was understandably high, and SteamDB does mark an all-time concurrent player peak of nearly 191K on Valve's platform. There were lengthy queues at first, but that's resolved now, and even the big EVGA RTX 3090 scare was largely reigned in.

If you're looking to dive into the New World beta, pre-ordering the game (priced at €40) is the easiest and quickest way to accomplish such a feat. We do have an alternative for you, though: Amazon partnered with us to provide 38 codes for our dear readers.

This giveaway will be a raffle; just enter via the Gleam form below and we'll randomly select the winners before the weekend is over. Given that the New World beta will run until August 2nd, there'll still be plenty of time for you to enjoy the game.

Good luck!

New World Beta Giveaway



Explore a thrilling, open-world MMO filled with danger and opportunity where you'll forge a new destiny for yourself as an adventurer shipwrecked on the supernatural island of Aeternum. Endless opportunities to fight, forage, and forge await you among the island's wilderness and ruins. Channel supernatural forces or wield deadly weapons in a classless, real-time combat system, and fight alone, with a small team, or in massed armies for PvE and PvP battles—the choices are all yours. Expeditions: 5-player instanced dungeons that take players into the farthest corners and deepest depths of Aeternum, where they’ll face deadly foes and uncover truths about the island.

5-player instanced dungeons that take players into the farthest corners and deepest depths of Aeternum, where they’ll face deadly foes and uncover truths about the island. War: Epic siege warfare on a massive scale, with up to 100 players on the battlefield at once. The outcome of each war determines which company controls contested territory or settlements—and the resources they contain.

Epic siege warfare on a massive scale, with up to 100 players on the battlefield at once. The outcome of each war determines which company controls contested territory or settlements—and the resources they contain. Outpost Rush: Teams of 20 players from two competing factions fight for control of fortifications and resources in this max-level instanced game mode that combines PvE and PvP play.

Teams of 20 players from two competing factions fight for control of fortifications and resources in this max-level instanced game mode that combines PvE and PvP play. Invasions: Twisted armies of Aeternum muster their forces to assault player-controlled territory, and groups of 50 max-level players rally together to fight off waves of monsters.