New The Witcher 3 Redux Version 1.9 Further Enhances and Tweaks Adaptive Human Intelligence Mechanic; Dodging Will Change Enemy Tactic

The Witcher 3 Redux version 1.9 has been released for PC, which further enhances and tweaks the recently introduced Adaptive Human Intelligence mechanic.

As covered last month, version 1.7 of the gameplay overhaul mod introduced the new AI enemy mechanic that makes human enemies adapt to Geralt’s combat skills.

New Witcher 3 Redux V1.7 Adds Adaptive Human Intelligence Mechanic That Makes Human Enemies Smarter by Learning Geralt’s Moves

Version 1.8 of the mod already tweaked the mechanic by applying a greater debuff effect on human enemies when countering and parrying, and yesterday’s 1.9 update added additional tweaks.

When Geralt dodges and attack, human enemies will now change tactics and they will increase their speed to compensate.

We’ve included the change notes for The Witcher 3 Redux Version 1.9 down below:

The Witcher 3 Redux Version 1.9 Changes AHI Enhancement - Dodging attacks will now change human enemies' tactics and they will increase their speed to compensate.

AHI Tweak - Removed "AHI" logic from "Peasant class" human enemies (i.e really weak enemies) and slightly lowered AHI buffs.

AHI Tweak - Samum bombs will now remove all buffs applied from AHI and permanently "disorient" human enemies meaning the buffs cannot be reapplied.

Holding Parry/Guard after quick throwing a Samum bomb will prevent it from affecting Geralt if he is in range.

Added graphical HUD element for the Fatigue mechanic - two hands bound by rope (reused asset)

Fixed issue where the combat skill "Cold Blood" did not provide an Adrenaline Point when killing an enemy

Alternate Quen (Active Shield) will no longer fatigue Geralt when it breaks

Fixed issue where Manticore Gear did not provide Stamina Regen bonuses despite now being a Light Armor

The latest version of the Redux mod can be downloaded via Nexusmods.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available globally for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.