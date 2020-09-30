Celebrating the anniversary of its Windows Insider program, Microsoft has today released a fresh new build for Insiders in the Dev Channel. Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20226 brings storage health monitoring to protect user data after a drive failure. Today's build primarily focuses on reliability fixes and improvements.

Storage health monitoring to protect user data

Attempting to recover data after drive failure is both frustrating and expensive. This feature is designed to detect hardware abnormalities for NVMe SSDs and notify users with enough time to act. It is strongly recommended that users immediately back up their data after receiving a notification.

Clicking on the notification or navigating to the drive properties page in Storage Settings (Settings -> System -> Storage -> Manage disks and volumes -> Properties) will provide additional details.

Other updates for Insiders

New Your Phone settings experience for seamless device management within the app

The Your Phone team is excited to rollout a new user experience for managing your linked devices with the app. We are happy to announce with this new settings page, you can now link a new device, remove an old device, and switch between active devices all easily within the app. We’ve also made visual improvements to displaying your device list. Now each device is identifiable on its own device card with your personally sync’d wallpaper.

This new user experience will be gradually rolling out to Insiders, so it may take some time to show up in the Your Phone app. Give this feature a try and continue to provide feedback within the Your Phone app under Settings > Help & Feedback > Send Feedback.