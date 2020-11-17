Nintendo has released Super Mario 3D All-Stars update 1.1.0 for the Nintendo Switch which packs GameCube Controller support and allows players to invert camera controls in Super Mario Sunshine.

The long-awaited Super Mario Collection for the Nintendo Switch was released back in September of this year, and while quite the bundle for Mario fans, the camera controls in 2002’s Super Mario Sunshine have been troublesome, to say the least. Luckily, Nintendo now allows fans to invert these controls, making aiming and shooting a little less hard.

In addition, the new patch introduces Nintendo GameCube controller support for all of the three titles included in the bundle – Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. As mentioned in the patch notes, the GameCube controller can only be used while playing in TV mode. We’ve included the official release notes for this new update down below:

Ver. 1.1.0 (Released November 16, 2020) General Players can now invert the camera controls within all three individual titles.

Super Mario Sunshine now supports the Nintendo GameCube controller (sold separately). Players can now play this title using the same controls as found in the original GameCube release. The Nintendo GameCube controller for Super Mario Sunshine is supported only in TV mode. You’ll need the GameCube Controller Adapter (sold separately) to use this controller with your Nintendo Switch system. Information on connecting this adapter and controller can be found here. The Nintendo Switch Lite system does not support this controller option. All button displays within Super Mario Sunshine will not reflect the Nintendo GameCube controller.

Other general fixes have been applied to improve overall gameplay across all three titles.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch. The collection managed to sell more than 5.2 million copies worldwide in less than 2 weeks. Nintendo has said that it will be limitedly available until March 31, 2021.