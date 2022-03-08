All new Steam Deck orders will start shipping from October 2022, according to a new update on the console's official website.

The website has been recently updated with an after Q3 2022 expected order availability window, meaning that new orders will only start shipping from October onwards. Previously, Valve expected to ship new orders after the second quarter of the year.

The Steam Deck console launched last month in limited quantities and only in select territories. While the console still has some issues to iron out, it has the potential of becoming quite successful, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

Across the board, Steam Deck hits all the marks for a product line in its infancy that only has the potential to grow upwards. As Proton support grows and more titles become Verified over time, I honestly believe that the Steam Deck has the potential of carving out the portable PC market in a way that its predecessors have attempted. This is Valve's chance to break through to the mainstream audience and establish a brand new hardware line for the company, and it's made a lasting first impression on me. As the compatibility catalog grows in size, I won't have any reservations about throwing a Steam Deck in my carry-on luggage instead of a Nintendo Switch. I'll just have to remember to pack a spare battery or two for those longer flights.

More information on the Steam Deck console can be found on its official website.