New Splinter Cell Has Been Greenlit by Ubisoft; Announcement May Come Next Year – Rumor
A new entry in the Splinter Cell series has been greenlit by Ubisoft and has entered production, according to rumors circulating online.
In a new report by Tom Henderson posted on VGC, the known leaker revealed that the new entry in the series has been put into production to win back fans following the mobile and VR games released a while back. The studio working on the game is not known but sources suggest that development is not being led by Ubisoft Montreal. An announcement could be coming next year, despite the game being quite early in development.
It’s not clear which studios are working on the project, though two people with knowledge of Ubisoft’s plans suggested the new Splinter Cell was being led by a studio outside of its traditional Montreal base.
The title is in an early phase of production, the sources said, but there’s a small chance it could be announced next year.
It has been almost ten years since Ubisoft released a Splinter Cell game, not counting mobile and VR spin-offs, so it's great to learn that the publisher is finally gearing up for a proper new entry in the series. While Tom Henderson proved to be reliable in the past, we have to take this with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made.
The latest entry in the Splinter Cell series is Splinter Cell Blacklist. The game has been released back in 2013 on PC and consoles and it is regarded as one of the best entries in the franchise.
