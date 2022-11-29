New Sonic Frontiers Patch Allows Players to Select Performance Mode on Xbox Series S

A new Sonic Frontiers patch has been deployed, which allows players to select Performance Mode on the Xbox Series S.

For some reason, those playing on the Series S were unable to play the game in performance mode. Granted, there was a way to force a higher framerate on Microsoft’s entry next-gen console, but by default, this option wasn’t available in the game settings. This new patch fixes that, allowing players to prioritize framerate on the Xbox Series S as well.

In addition, this new update addresses an issue with the Kronos Island Titan boss and it fixes an issue with the Chaos Island icons. We’ve included the release notes, as released by the official Sonic Twitter account, down below:

Sonic Frontiers Patch 11/29 Release Notes

Fixed an issue where Xbox Series S owners were not able to select Performance Mode to prioritize framerate.

Fixed an issue where the Kronos Island Titan boss would disappear after reattempting the fight.

Fixes an issue where one of the Chaos Island icons was showing as locked even after completion.

Sonic Frontiers is available globally now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and the Nintendo Switch. Here’s what we had to say about the latest Sonic adventure in our very own review of the game upon launch:

One surprisingly good element of the Sonic Frontiers open-world experience is combat. This time around, Sonic can use a variety of different combat skills unlocked via a Skill Tree that grants players different options that feel rather satisfying to use. Most of these Skills can also be used in a seamless combo, which is unprecedented in a Sonic the Hedgehog game. The Skill Tree itself feels a little superfluous, considering how easy it is to obtain Skill Points, but the options it grants are great and extremely useful in various situations. Combat feels great also thanks to the good enemy design, whose unique abilities force players to put the many moves in Sonic's arsenal to good use. One Skill that I see coming back in future entries in the series is the Cyloop, which has tons of different uses both in combat and during open-world exploration. Another major highlight of the Sonic Frontiers combat experience are boss battles, which combine the game's new combat mechanics with others inspired by Shadow of the Colossus. The results are explosive, setting a new benchmark for a series known to have had some great boss fights.