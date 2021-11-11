New Raptoreum Crypto Mining Algorithm Turns AMD Ryzen CPUs With Huge L3 Caches In To Money Making Machines

After GPUs, SSDs, it looks like its CPUs turn to become another profitable solution for Crypto Mining operations. A new mining algorithm known as Raptoreum has been introduced which makes use of the large L3 caches on AMD's Ryzen desktop CPUs to earn that sweet crypto cash.

AMD Ryzen CPUs Are Now Being Used For Crypto Mining Thanks To Their Large L3 Caches

The Raptoreum mining algorithm is designed to utilize large L3 caches found on modern CPUs. It looks like this mining algorithm will work best with AMD's Ryzen and Threadripper lineup since it offers the largest L3 cache sizes. In a report by BitCoin Press, it is reported that miners are running large crypto operations comprising of several hundred AMD Ryzen CPU-powered systems to earn that Raptoreum cash.

Talking about Raptoreum itself, it is based on the GhostRider mining algorithm to keep Raptoreum blockchain network clean from ASICs The GhostRider algorithm makes use of a modified x16r and Cryptonite algorithm that utilizes the CPU L3 cache for mining. As such, AMD CPUs are going to be the preferred choice owing to their large L3 cache sizes. CPUs such as the older Ryzen 9 3900 and Ryzen 9 3900X offer up to 64 MB of L3 cache whereas AMD's Threadripper and EPYC lineup scales up to 128 and 256 MB of L3 cache based on the configuration.

As for the mining rate, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900 can offer up to 4600 H/s in Raptoreum without any optimizations. The Ryzen 9 5950X which is the successor to the Ryzen 9 3950X can offer up to 6800 H/s but based on pricing alone, the newer CPUs aren't as profitable as their older counterparts. The Intel Core i9-12900K also got an increased cache to 30 MB and can offer up to 3700 H/s in the algo. For profitability, YouTuber, Raid Mining explains how he can get ROI for six Ryzen 9 3900X and two Ryzen 9 3950X mining systems in 284 days. That's almost $31 US per day of profit.

To put things into perspective, a Ryzen 9 5950X can deliver up to 205 Raptoreum per day while the Ryzen 9 5900X can deliver up to 175 Raptoreum per day. Based on energy costs and profitability, a Ryzen 9 5950X can net you up to $4-$5 US per day while the Ryzen 9 5900X can net you almost $3.5 US per day. The bigger the cache, the higher the profits so that will mean bad news for EPYC Milan-X chips that will rock an insane 768 MB of L3 cache per chip. You can see the money you make with AMD CPUs through the profitability calculator here.

In a separate video discovered by El Chapuzas Informatico, a large-scale Raptoreum CPU mining operation can be seen which is running 28 Ryzen 9 Desktop CPUs. The other specs are modest at best since the algorithm relies purely on the L3 cache and not the individual specs of the PC.

The Raptoreum Mining efficiency and profitability have been listed down in a detailed document by the developers of the algorithm in the following docs sheet.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU Raptoreum Mining Algorithm Profitability:

AMD Ryzen 3000 Desktop CPU Raptoreum Mining Algorithm Profitability:

AMD Ryzen Threadripper & EPYC CPU Raptoreum Mining Algorithm Profitability:

We have seen with Ethereum and more recently, Chia, that these new algorithms can cause minor and temporary shortages for hardware components. The AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU supply just got a bit better but if Raptoreum kicks off and we see a jump in its value, then there's a possible chance that the chips will be consumed by the mining ecosystem specific to this algorithm.

Furthermore, AMD is expected to launch its Vermeer-X Ryzen CPUs with 3D V-cache which will offer nearly triple the L3 cache so there's a chance that Raptoreum miners will be going for those chips and at launch, a temporary shortage can be produced. That remains to be seen but what we know is that now even CPUs aren't safe from large-scale mining operations.

