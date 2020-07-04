New Price Cut on Razer Blade 15 – Get a Gaming Laptop With i7-9750H, GTX 1660 Ti, 144Hz Display All for $500 Off

Just after a couple of hours after providing details about a deal in which you could get a Razer Blade 15 for $260 off, there’s a brand new deal for the gaming laptop that you’ll absolutely love because it comes with a $500 price cut. That’s is right, if you’re looking for a premium-made gaming laptop from Razer that also ships with powerful internals, then look no further than the Razer Blade 15, which can be had at Amazon for only $1,099 at this time.

If you decide to purchase the gaming laptop right now, it will take around 2-4 weeks for the machine to be shipped to your doorstep. While that’s a lot of time, you simply cannot deny the fact that the Razer Blade 15 offers everything you need in a well-made laptop that features powerful specifications, so we’re sure you can wait a little. As for what you’ll be getting for $1,099, you’d be surprised actually.

You get an i7-9750H, which is a 6-core processor with a maximum Turbo Boost going up to 4.50GHz. For an all-core boost, the Razer Blade 15 can reach 4.00GHz to maximize performance in lots of applications. The 6-core CPU is paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which is also upgradeable up to 64GB RAM if you ever need this much memory in the future. You also get 256GB of PCIe NVMe storage, which is also removable and upgradeable.

The display sports a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1080p resolution, with a dedicated GTX 1660 Ti GPU delivering more than respectable framerates when you fire up the latest titles. There are multiple ports present on the Razer Blade 15, but most importantly, you’re getting a Thunderbolt 3 one with which you can connect an external GPU if you want to obtain more graphical performance down the road.

For $1,099, you’re getting an absolute steal of a deal on one of the finest crafted Windows 10 gaming laptops on the market.