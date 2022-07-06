Menu
Nintendo Announces New Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition Alongside Splatoon 3-themed Pro Controller and Carrying Case

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 6, 2022
new Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition

Nintendo has just announced a Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition, arriving on August 26.

The arrival of the new Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED model was announced via Nintendo’s official US and European Twitter accounts just now.

The new Switch OLED Splatoon 3 edition features a Splatoon 3-themed Switch dock, joy-con controllers, and Switch handheld.

Releasing alongside the new OLED model are a Splatoon 3-themed Switch Pro controller and carrying case. Both of these accessories will be available upon the launch date of Splatoon 3 – September 9. Down below you’ll find some shots of the Pro controller and new case.

Splatoon 3 was officially unveiled back in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct broadcast. Down below you’ll find the announcement trailer.

Enter the Splatlands, a sun-scorched desert inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings. Splatsville, the city of chaos, is the adrenaline-fueled heart of this dusty wasteland.

Even in this desolate environment, Turf War* reigns supreme and battles rage in new stages located in the surrounding wilds. Dynamic new moves help these fighters dodge attacks and cover more ground, along with a new bow-shaped weapon to sling ink.

Join Agent 3 in a fight against the unruly Octarians in story mode. Discover the secrets of Alterna, the Fuzzy Ooze, and how they connect to the mode's theme, "Return of the Mammalians.”

Team up and fend off waves of dangerous Salmonid bosses in the next iteration of Salmon Run*, a co-op mode with fresh new features.

As said, Splatoon 3 releases on the Nintendo Switch globally on September 9. We were quite pleased with its predecessor, Splatoon 2, as can be read in Dave Aubrey’s review from 2017.

“The single-player mode is, honestly, great. Each world has up to six stages and a boss, and while things might start feeling a wee bit familiar to those who played the original Splatoon, to anyone who hasn’t it’s a great experience”, Aubrey wrote. “Anyone that has already played the game will have long since started taking this for granted, but Nintendo’s ability to take the shooter genre and infuse it with platforming elements, thanks to the genius mechanic of shooting and swimming through your own ink – up the sides of platforms, around obstacles to take foes by surprise – it’s a simple mechanic, that can be used in a shocking variety of ways.”

