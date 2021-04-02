New NEO: The World Ends With You Details Will Be Shared Next Week

New NEO: The World Ends With You details will be coming next week, the series' creator Tetsuya Nomura confirmed today via Twitter.

According to today's tweet, new information on the game will be shared on April 9th at 3 PM Japan Time, a few hours before the premiere of The World Ends With You anime's first episode.

NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139… April Fool’s Trailer Focuses on Side-Activities

It has been some time since we last heard anything about NEO: The World Ends With You. The next entry in the series will see players participate in the Reaper's Game once again on the streets of Shibuya. Unlike the original game, players will be able to control multiple characters as they take on the Noise with a variety of abilities.

NEO: The World Ends with You transports players to the streets of the Shibuya, where they will take part in the “Reapers’ Game,” a life-or-death battle for survival. Players will take on the role of Rindo as they explore the heart of Tokyo to uncover the mysteries behind the sinister Game in which they have been forced to take part. NEO: The World Ends with You brings a re-creation of modern Shibuya to life in a unique and comic-inspired style. Players can explore and enjoy the sights, sounds, and culture of this bustling city, fight monsters alongside their ally companions in fast-paced action battles, and complete missions as they seek to change the fate they’ve been handed.

NEO: The World Ends With You is scheduled for a Summer 2021 release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.