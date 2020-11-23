NEO: The World Ends With You Announced For PlayStation 4, Switch

A new entry in The World Ends With You series called NEO: The World Ends With You has been announced today.

At the end of the countdown featured in the teaser website launched last week Square Enix officially revealed the second entry in the series with a new trailer. The game, which will focus once again on the Reaper's Game in Shibuya, will be released during Summer 2021 in Japan on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

NEO: The World Ends with You is coming Summer 2021 to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch! Explore a stylized recreation of Shibuya, as you take on the role of Rindo to battle for survival and unravel the mysteries of the deadly “Reaper’s Game” in this new Action RPG for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

It has been some time since the release of the original The World Ends With You. The additional content added in the iOS and Android ports hinted at a sequel, so it's nice knowing that we will be able to take part in the Reaper's Game and explore the series' stylish rendition of Shibuya once again.

NEO: The World Ends With You launches during Summer 2021 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch worldwide.