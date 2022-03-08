New Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Details to Be Revealed Next Week

By Francesco De Meo
Monster Hunter Rise

New Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak details will be revealed next week during a new Digital Event, Capcom confirmed today.

The new event will air on March 15th at 14:00 GMT, 7:00 PDT, and will run for around 20 minutes. The event promises to bring new monster reveals, new gameplay info, and more.

Not much is currently known about the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak expansion. The trailers that have been shared so far did not show any gameplay, only revealing new monsters Malzeno and Lunagarion, so it will be very interesting to see what Capcom has in store for the expansion.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about the PC version of the game by checking out my review.

With the streamlining of some of the most annoying aspects of the Monster Hunter experience and some excellent additions to the formula like Wirebugs and Switch Skills, Monster Hunter Rise reaches the heights of the best entries in the series with ease. While not all of the changes and new features have been for the best, like Rampage Quests, their general quality level, and the amazing PC port, do make the game one that's worth playing for both long-time fans of the series and newcomers.

