New Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Details to Be Revealed Next Week

New Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak details will be revealed next week during a new Digital Event, Capcom confirmed today.

The new event will air on March 15th at 14:00 GMT, 7:00 PDT, and will run for around 20 minutes. The event promises to bring new monster reveals, new gameplay info, and more.

Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 to Get Next-Gen Versions in 2022

Tune in to the Monster Hunter Digital Event - March 2022 for approximately 20 minutes of programming, including exciting reveals of new monsters, gameplay info, and more! #Sunbreak 📅 March 15

🕑 14:00 GMT / 7:00 PDT

📺 https://t.co/8IzgK7w1Wf pic.twitter.com/imVwF1Qdae — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 8, 2022

Not much is currently known about the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak expansion. The trailers that have been shared so far did not show any gameplay, only revealing new monsters Malzeno and Lunagarion, so it will be very interesting to see what Capcom has in store for the expansion.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about the PC version of the game by checking out my review.