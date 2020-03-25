Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone Update Delayed to Later This Week, Infinity Ward Confirms

Today’s Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone update has been delayed to later this week, Infinity Ward has confirmed.

Activision and developer Infinity Ward detailed the title update for Modern Warfare and the standalone Call of Duty Battle Royale, Warzone, earlier this week. Alongside new operator Talon, the update will add a set of new Warzone weapons, the Khandor Hideout 6v6 map for Modern Warfare. Talon can be used in both Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode and Warzone.

Google, LG, Are Not Choosing the Snapdragon 865 for Flagships Due to Its High Price Tag

Experience a new battleground with Khandor Hideout. This medium-sized map in Urzikistan supports 6v6 play and has long sight lines and interior spaces to complement diverse combat ranges. The large centrally located warehouse is a hub of activity and haven for CQB players. Hunt down your enemies and be wary of marksmen firing down lanes in Khandor Hideout. This new map is available this week, so ready up to jump in and play. A new Operator joins the Coalition – Talon. Talon comes alongside his fierce dog Indiana that’s also ready for combat. Indiana's skills are on display in Talon’s Finishing Move, one of many items in Talon’s bundle. The bundle also includes two Legendary weapon blueprints and two tier skips! Visit the Store this week and get the Talon bundle to jump into a Multiplayer match or drop into Warzone with this new Operator.

As posted by Infinity Ward on Twitter, the scheduled title update has been delayed a couple of days and more information will be announced shortly.

“Tonight’s scheduled title update is being delayed and is set to release in the coming days”, the tweet reads. “This update includes our new Operator, Talon, new free modes, and our next free multiplayer map, Khandor Hideout. Please stay tuned for more details and updates on release timing!”

Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone are both available globally now for PC and consoles.