New Ghostwire Tokyo Update May 2 Adds PS5 VRR Support and Improves Performance
Bethesda and Tango Gameworks have rolled out a new Ghostwire Tokyo update across PS5 and PC, adding VRR support on Sony’s console and improving performance.
In addition to VVR support and improved performance, the new May 2 update also allows players to fast-travel earlier in the game. In addition, PC players are now able to enable/disable mouse smoothing via a new “mouse smoothing” option. Other changes include various fixes for encountered issues as well as overhauled starting values for player camera options and adjustments to the gamepad analog stick deadzone.
You’ll find the official release notes for the Ghostwire Tokyo May 2 update down below:
Ghostwire Tokyo Update May 2nd Release Notes PS5/PC
UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS
- Performance Improvements: This update addresses some performance issues for PS5 and PC.
- Silence, Tengu: There’ve been some noise complaints about the Tengu, so Ed has developed some noise-cancelling headphones for Akito and KK. (Tengu volume can now be adjusted.)
- Children’s Day Cosmetic and Emotes: Two new emotes and a new headwear piece inspired by Golden Week.
CHILDREN’S DAY
Held annually on May 5 in Japan, Children’s Day is one of four national holidays observed during Golden Week, to celebrate the health and happiness of children—typically by decorating with fish-shaped kites and wearing paper samurai helmets! Now you can get in on the festivities in Ghostwire: Tokyo: – Koinobori Emote – Akito displays koi-shaped streamers – “They Grow Up So Fast” Emote – Akito proudly dons a folded paper “Kabuto” samurai helmet – Paper Kabuto – Wear the origami samurai helmet from the emote.
CHANGES AND IMPROVEMENTS
- Added “Yokai Volume” slider, allowing players to adjust the screeching of the Tengu
- (PC) – Added “Mouse Smoothing” option (Allows players to enable/disable mouse smoothing)
- Fast travel is now available earlier in the game
- Added support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on PS5
BUG FIXES
All Platforms
- Improved overall performance
- Overhauled starting values for player camera options
- Adjusted gamepad analog stick deadzone, and added options to adjust deadzone
- Fixed collision issues in some environments
- Spirit Perception Prayer Beads will no longer guide you towards spirits you have already absorbed
- Fixed text for some menu items in French and German
- Fixed Sharpness option when using FSR 1.0
PS5 Fixes
- Fixed low performance while in Quality Mode
- Numerous fixes to main missions, side missions, and world events where performing certain actions could prevent progression
- Adjusted detection for analog stick deadzone on PS4/PS5 controllers
- Fixed a bug that occurred when moving while crouching
- Fixed bug when spotted by a “Forsaken” Visitor
- Adjusted visual aspects of some complete outfits
- Fixed progression issue when speaking to dogs
- Fixed visual bug when speaking to dogs
- Some hint text for relics adjusted
- Fixed tab-switching behavior on the menu screen
- Fixed issue in which the database on the menu screen would not be updated
- Fixed age restriction settings for Sweden
Ghostwire Tokyo is available globally now for PlayStation 5 and PC.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.