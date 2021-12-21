New Generation of AMD High Performance Cores To Be Featured Within AYANEO Next Handheld Gaming Console
AYANEO has teased that its upcoming AYA NEO 2022 handheld gaming console will be powered by a brand new generation of high-performance AMD cores.
In the teaser tweet, AYANEO shows off a silhouette of its upcoming 2022 handheld gaming console and mentions that it will be using a brand new generation of AMD high-performance cores & series of cutting-edge innovations.
AYANEO NEXT
New generation AMD cores for gamers
Innovations never seen on a Windows gaming handheld
The current AYA NEO 2021 console packs the AMD Renoir APUs up to Ryzen 7 4800U which offers 8 cores and 16 threads. Along with this, the AYA NEO packs the AMD Vega integrated GPUs which still packs a lot of punch though other handheld consoles have picked up the pace, especially the Valve Steam Deck which rocks a custom Van Gogh SOC codenamed Aeirth with RDNA 2 graphics. Aya has not mentioned which SOC that will be using but they do mention that it packs a new generation of high-performance AMD cores.
Compared to the 2021 variant, there are several APU designs that AYANEO can go with. These include the aforementioned Van Gogh SOC, Barcelo, or Rembrandt. The AMD Van Gogh SOC is based on the Zen 2 core architecture so we can exclude that from the list however, the Barcelo design comes with Zen 3 and Vega cores. The AMD Rembrandt APU seems like the most logical choice for AYANEO 2022 as it rocks both Zen 3+ CPU and RDNA 2 GPU cores but this cannot be confirmed. The Rembrandt APU will offer a huge performance increase over the existing model and we can expect a Ryzen 6000U (U-series) series chip within the console.
AYANEO has said that they will be talking about their brand new handheld gaming console with AMD architecture on 28th December 2021. Expect to see the full-on specs and announcement then.
Current Generation of Handheld Gaming Consoles
|Specfications
|AYA NEO Next
|AYA NEO 2021 / Pro
|Steam Deck
|Nintendo Switch OLED
|GDP Win 3
|One Gx1 Pro
|Architecture
|AMD Zen?
|AMD Zen 2 (Renoir)
|AMD Zen 2
|ARM Cortex
|Intel Tiger Lake
|Intel Tiger Lake
|SOC
|TBC
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
|AMD Van Gogh (Aeirth)
|NVIDIA Tegra X1
|Intel Core i7-1165G7/i5-1135G7
|Intel Core i7-1160G7
|SOC Cores/Clocks
|TBC
|8C/16T @ 4.2 GHz
6C/6T @ 4.0 GHz
|4C/8T @ 3.5 GHz
|4x A57 + 4x A53
|4 cores/8 threads @ 4.7 GHz/4.2 GHz
|4 cores/8 threads @ 4.4 GHz
|SOC GPU
|TBC
|AMD Radeon Vega 8 @ 1.750 GHz
AMD Radeon Vega 6 @ 1.5 GHz
|AMD RDNA2 8 CUs @ 1.6 GHz
|NVIDIA Maxwell 256 CUDA @ 1 GHz
|Intel Xe (96/ EU) @ 1.3 GHz
|Intel Xe (96 EU) @ 1.3 GHz
|Memory
|TBC
|16GB LPDDR4X-4266
|16GB LPDDR5-5500
|4GB LPDDR4-3200
|16GB DDR4-LPDDR4X-4266
|16GB DDR4-LPDDR4X-4266
|Storage
|TBC
|512 GB / 1TB NVMe
|64GB eMMC (PCIe Gen2x1)
256GB/512GB NVMe (PCIe Gen3x4)
|64GB
|m.2 2280 PCIe NVME SSD
|512 GB PCIe NVME SSD
|Screen Size & Display
|TBC
|7″ 1280×800 IPS
|7″ 1280×800 IPS
|7″ 1280×720 OLED
|5.5″ 1280×720
|7″ 1920×1200 IPS
|Wireless Connectivity
|TBC
|WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5
|WiFi5
|WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, SIM
|Battery
|TBC
|12,300 mAh
|40 Whr
|4310 mAh
|3*3950 mAh
|12,000 mAh
|Weight
|TBC
|650 g
|669 g
|420g
|560g
|623g
|Dimensions
|TBC
|25.5 x 10.6 x 2.0 cm
|29.8 x 11.7 x 4.9 cm
|24.2 x 10.2 x 1.39 cm
|19.8 x 9.2 x 2.7 cm
|17.3 x 13.6 x 2.1 cm
|OS
|Windows 11
|Windows 10
|Steam OS 3.0 (Arch)
|Custom
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|Release Date
|2022
|September 2021
March 2021
|February 2022
|October 2021
|May 2021
|December 2020
|Price
|TBC
|$1215 (Pro 16 GB / 1 TB)
$925 (16 GB / 512 GB)
|$399 (64GB)
$529 (256GB)
$649 (512GB)
|$349
|$799/$949
|$1360