  ⋮    ⋮  

New Generation of AMD High Performance Cores To Be Featured Within AYANEO Next Handheld Gaming Console

By Hassan Mujtaba
Submit
New Generation of AMD High Performance Cores To Be Featured Within AYANEO Next Handheld Gaming Console

AYANEO has teased that its upcoming AYA NEO 2022 handheld gaming console will be powered by a brand new generation of high-performance AMD cores.

AYANEO 2022 Handheld Gaming Console To Be Powered By A New Generation of AMD High-Performance Cores

In the teaser tweet, AYANEO shows off a silhouette of its upcoming 2022 handheld gaming console and mentions that it will be using a brand new generation of AMD high-performance cores & series of cutting-edge innovations.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000 ‘Chagall’ Zen 3 HEDT CPUs Rumored For Launch in March 2022

The current AYA NEO 2021 console packs the AMD Renoir APUs up to Ryzen 7 4800U which offers 8 cores and 16 threads. Along with this, the AYA NEO packs the AMD Vega integrated GPUs which still packs a lot of punch though other handheld consoles have picked up the pace, especially the Valve Steam Deck which rocks a custom Van Gogh SOC codenamed Aeirth with RDNA 2 graphics. Aya has not mentioned which SOC that will be using but they do mention that it packs a new generation of high-performance AMD cores.

Compared to the 2021 variant, there are several APU designs that AYANEO can go with. These include the aforementioned Van Gogh SOC, Barcelo, or Rembrandt. The AMD Van Gogh SOC is based on the Zen 2 core architecture so we can exclude that from the list however, the Barcelo design comes with Zen 3 and Vega cores. The AMD Rembrandt APU seems like the most logical choice for AYANEO 2022 as it rocks both Zen 3+ CPU and RDNA 2 GPU cores but this cannot be confirmed. The Rembrandt APU will offer a huge performance increase over the existing model and we can expect a Ryzen 6000U (U-series) series chip within the console.

AYANEO has said that they will be talking about their brand new handheld gaming console with AMD architecture on 28th December 2021. Expect to see the full-on specs and announcement then.

Current Generation of Handheld Gaming Consoles

SpecficationsAYA NEO NextAYA NEO 2021 / ProSteam DeckNintendo Switch OLED
GDP Win 3 One Gx1 Pro
ArchitectureAMD Zen?AMD Zen 2 (Renoir)AMD Zen 2ARM CortexIntel Tiger Lake Intel Tiger Lake
SOCTBCAMD Ryzen 7 4800U
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U		AMD Van Gogh (Aeirth)NVIDIA Tegra X1
Intel Core i7-1165G7/i5-1135G7 Intel Core i7-1160G7
SOC Cores/ClocksTBC8C/16T @ 4.2 GHz
6C/6T @ 4.0 GHz		4C/8T @ 3.5 GHz4x A57 + 4x A53
4 cores/8 threads @ 4.7 GHz/4.2 GHz 4 cores/8 threads @ 4.4 GHz
SOC GPUTBCAMD Radeon Vega 8 @ 1.750 GHz
AMD Radeon Vega 6 @ 1.5 GHz		AMD RDNA2 8 CUs @ 1.6 GHzNVIDIA Maxwell 256 CUDA @ 1 GHz
Intel Xe (96/ EU) @ 1.3 GHz Intel Xe (96 EU) @ 1.3 GHz
MemoryTBC16GB LPDDR4X-426616GB LPDDR5-55004GB LPDDR4-320016GB DDR4-LPDDR4X-4266 16GB DDR4-LPDDR4X-4266
StorageTBC512 GB / 1TB NVMe64GB eMMC (PCIe Gen2x1)
256GB/512GB NVMe (PCIe Gen3x4)		64GBm.2 2280 PCIe NVME SSD 512 GB PCIe NVME SSD
Screen Size & DisplayTBC7″ 1280×800 IPS7″ 1280×800 IPS7″ 1280×720 OLED
5.5″ 1280×720 7″ 1920×1200 IPS
Wireless ConnectivityTBCWiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5WiFi5WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, SIM
BatteryTBC12,300 mAh40 Whr4310 mAh
3*3950 mAh12,000 mAh
WeightTBC650 g669 g420g560g623g
DimensionsTBC25.5 x 10.6 x 2.0 cm29.8 x 11.7 x 4.9 cm24.2 x 10.2 x 1.39 cm19.8 x 9.2 x 2.7 cm17.3 x 13.6 x 2.1 cm
OSWindows 11Windows 10 Steam OS 3.0 (Arch)CustomWindows 10 Windows 10
Release Date2022September 2021
March 2021		February 2022October 2021May 2021December 2020
PriceTBC$1215 (Pro 16 GB / 1 TB)
$925 (16 GB / 512 GB)		$399 (64GB)
$529 (256GB)
$649 (512GB)		$349$799/$949$1360
Submit

Related