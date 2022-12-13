New GeForce RTX 30 Series Bundle Includes Marvel’s Midnight Suns for Select Purchases

It's time for another bundle to reward players who purchase RTX GPUs and laptops. This time, it involves RTX 30 series cards. Purchasing select GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, 3090, 3080 Ti, 3080, 3070 Ti, 3070, 3060 Ti, and 3060 desktops and GPUs at participating partners will net players with a free copy of Marvel's Midnight Suns.

For a limited time, NVIDIA will partner up with Firaxis Games to give players who purchase RTX 30 Series GPUs and desktops. That way, players will be able to experience this game with enhanced graphics and use technology like DLSS 2 to significantly accelerate performance and give themselves the headroom to enable realistic, immersive, ray-traced ambient occlusion effects and ray-traced reflections.

We reviewed Marvel's Midnight Suns previously. Here's what our writer Chris Wray has to say on this new tactical game:

Marvel's Midnight Suns is a strong tactical RPG that feels like something that wouldn't be amiss in the MCU. Some elements can feel a little bloated, but it's a very strong game. The characterization is top-notch, with some excellent scriptwriting and voice-acting to support it.

Outside of the RPG aspects, combat is fun, engaging, and challenging - particularly at higher difficulty levels. I've had a lot of fun with the game, and I'm still having fun with it, and I can't help but think that fans of the genre - and Marvel - would enjoy it as much as me.

The GeForce RTX 30 Series bundle will include a free copy of the game. The code will be sent by NVIDIA once the purchase has been completed. If you want to know which RTX 30 Series desktops and GPUs are currently valid for the bundle, you can check the eligible GPUs and desktops at numerous system builders and retailers worldwide on the Marvel's Midnight Suns bundle homepage.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. Release dates for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions haven't been communicated yet.