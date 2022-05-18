New Final Fantasy VII Information to Be Shared Next Month to Celebrate Game’s 25th Anniversary, Tetsuya Nomura Confirms
New information related to Final Fantasy VII will be shared next month to celebrate the game's 25th Anniversary.
Speaking during today's Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier live stream, as shared on Twitter by @xenosaga7, Tetsuya Nomura confirmed that more information will be coming sometime in June to celebrate the game's 25th Anniversary. With both Ever Crisis and the second part of the remake in active development, it is likely we will learn more about both these games next month.
Nomura: Next month they are planning to reveal information for Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary
— xenosaga (@xenosaga7) May 18, 2022
Back in January, it has been suggested by Tetsuya Nomura himself and Yoshinori Kitase that more on the second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake would be shared this year, so it seems like the time has finally come for the development team to show what they have been working on. In addition, it has been said that more projects related to the seventh main entry in the Final Fantasy series are also in the works, so we may be hearing more about them next month as well.
The first part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. You can learn more about the PlayStation 5 release by reading my review.
While it is the same game at heart, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade brings the first part of the remake to new heights with a 60 FPS gameplay option, some quality of life enhancements, much improved visuals, and a very fun new story episode starring Yuffie. The new tweaks and additions do not alter how the game feels and play, but there is no denying that they do make Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade the best way to enjoy one of the best role-playing games put out by Square Enix in the past few years.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 17.28
USD 59.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.