More Final Fantasy VII Projects Are Coming in the Future, Tetsuya Nomura Confirms

More Final Fantasy VII new projects will be coming in the future, according to Tetsuya Nomura.

In a new message shared on social media to celebrate the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary, the character designer and Remake project creative director confirmed that these new projects coming in the future started up after the remake.

Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary to Be Celebrated During Next Week’s Livestream

And there will be even more new FF7 projects that started up after the remake coming in future too. The team see this 25th anniversary as a waypoint on our journey with FF7, and will continue pressing ahead to even greater things, so please keep supporting us going forward!

Director and producer Yoshinori Kitase also teased even more exciting developments in the future for Final Fantasy VII.

FF7 has re-emerged as the latest game in the series once again, with titles like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier, and you can look forward to even more exciting new developments in future!

Twenty five years ago today the original @FinalFantasy VII first launched in Japan, and to celebrate this very special anniversary we're delighted to present messages from both Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura. #FFVII25th pic.twitter.com/3Py8FwarIl — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2022

Interestingly enough, neither Nomura nor Kitase made any mention of the second part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, so it seems like it will still take some time to learn more about it. With more information on Final Fantasy XVI coming later this year, it's likely that Square Enix will focus on the latest entry in the series before revealing what will be next for the remake project.

The first part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. You can learn more about it by reading my review of the PlayStation 5 release.