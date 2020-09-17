New Demon’s Souls PS5 Screenshots Released From Yesterday’s Trailer Alongside PS5 Packshots

Sony has released a bunch of new Demon’s Souls PS5 screenshots from yesterday’s gameplay footage alongside the game’s PS5 packshots.

The impressive new footage from the PS5 launch title was shown off during Sony’s PS5 showcase yesterday and Sony has now allowed us to grab some official high-quality screenshots from the gameplay footage. You’ll find one of the new screenshots at the top of this post, while the other three have been included below.

In addition to the new screenshots, Sony also shared some PS5 packshots for Bluepoint Games’ highly-anticipated remake.





In Demon's Souls, venture into the fog-ridden kingdom of Boletaria. Here, death is not the end, and again the challenge seems insurmountable. But this dark world draws you in nonetheless, with its sumptuous sights and chilling sounds. Through the power of the DualSense controller's haptics, you feel every visceral blow, making even small victories all the sweeter.

Demon’s Souls launches alongside the PS5 on November 12 in the US, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. The rest of the world will have to wait until November 19.