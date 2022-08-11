New Batteries App Brings iOS 16’s Battery Percentage Icon to MacBook

Apple introduced the iOS 16 battery percentage icon with beta 5. The new feature is available on all iPhone models except iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini. Apple could potentially release iOS 16 with extended support but no details have been shared so far. Today, developer Rony Fadel has updated the popular Batteries app with a new option to display battery percentage on the MacBook. Scroll down to release more details on the subject.

This App Will Show iOS 16 Battery Percentage Icon on Your MacBook

If you are running iOS 16 beta 5 on your iPhone, you will see that the battery percentage is shown inside the battery icon. Similarly, the Batteries app for MacBook will show percentage inside the battery icon. This will allow users to keep a seamless experience across both iOS and macOS. If you are unfamiliar, the current battery indicator on the MacBook can be disabled from the System Settings in the Battery menu.

With iOS 16's upcoming battery percentage addition, users will be able to see the remaining battery life at a glance. What this means is that you will no longer have to swipe down from the top right portion of the display to see the battery percentage. As mentioned earlier, the new feature is not available on all iPhone models with Face ID. If you are unsure, you can check out the list of compatible iPhone models.

Apple removed the ability to see the battery percentage with the launch of the iPhone X back in 2017. The notch took up most of the space of the status bar that the option to show battery percentage was shifted in the Control Center. If you are interested, you can download the Batteries app for your Mac from Fadel's website for $8.99.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.