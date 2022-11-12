New Atomic Heart screenshots have leaked online, providing a new look at the game's in development by Mundfish.

The new screenshots, which have been shared on the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit, provide a new look at the game's first few minutes. The user who leaked the screenshots apparently has the game, so more screenshots and footage may be coming in the future. The screenshots can be found here.

Atomic Heart is setting out to be one of the most interesting games releasing next year, thanks to its impressive visuals and its utopian setting in which humans live in harmony with robots, a utopia that quickly turns into a nightmare with the launch of a new robot-control system.

The Future USSR - A global system failure happens at the Soviet Facility №3826 that leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3 and your task is to eliminate the consequences of a large-scale accident and prevent the leakage of classified information threatening to destroy the whole world.

Fierce Fighting - Study the behavior of your enemies and how they relate to each other. Use the varied arsenal of arms and special abilities of your polymer glove. Turn everything into a weapon: environment, objects, your own body, and even enemies themselves! Every fight will be different from the last.

The Face of the Soviet Dream - Explore huge research facilities and test sites. Find out more about the employees and their ways of life and work. Uncover soviet secrets! But know that death hides in every corner. Can you survive?

A Closed World Ecosystem - A neural network named "Kollektiv" unifies ground-based and flying robots alike into a single hivemind. If you are noticed either above or under the ground, the reinforcements from the nearest factory will come to kill you. Use hacking to break in unnoticed.

Craft and Modify - Use pieces and components with the "Chaika 3.0" device to create more than 30 types of melee weapons and firearms. Cassette cartridges and various modifications will help you use the environment to your advantage and exploit enemy vulnerabilities.

Atomic Heart launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on February 21st, 2023 worldwide.