New Apple TV to Arrive Next Year With Strong Gaming Focus, Faster Chip and Updated Remote

When it comes to performance, Apple makes sure that its devices run fluidly throughout many years to come. Moreover, the company never seizes to innovate and bring new additions to the table. The latest comes in with Apple's new M1 Macs. There's no doubt that the new Macs boast impressive power along with battery life. However, the big question that many of you would be asking pertains to a new Apple TV. Well, Apple is planning to release a new Apple TV which will focus on strong gaming, an updated remote and a new processor. The upgrade is said to launch sometime next year.

Apple to Launch an Updated Apple TV Model WIth Focus on Strong Gaming, a New Remote, and a Faster Chip

This is not the first time that we're hearing of a new Apple TV. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated today in a news letter that Apple is planning to launch a new Apple TV with powerful internals and a strong focus on gaming along with an updated remote. Previously, Gurman stated that Apple is working on a new remote for the Apple TV with Find My capabilities. If that pans out, it would be easier for users to find their remote if it is misplaced.

As for gaming, it has also been said that Apple might introduce us with a brand new gaming controller for the Apple TV. At this point in time, news regarding the subject is pretty scarce and we're not familiar how the controller will look like. In the start of this year, a leaker coined that Apple has a new Apple TV prototype in the works with A12 and A14 processor variants powering it. With the new processors, the gaming performance would indeed be better.

However, it is not clear if Apple will settle on a chip or introduce multiple variants of the set top box. The leaker also pointed out that Apple might be looking to bring console-quality games to its Apple Arcade service. Apart from this, the new Apple TV will have double the amount of storage compared to current models with the base line model boasting 64GB of storing capacity.

As mentioned earlier, we have been hearing details on the new Apple TV for a while now and since the Apple TV 4K was released over three years ago, we presume it is time to update the machine. We're pointing at a launch which will take place some time next year.

