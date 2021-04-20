New Apple TV 4K Features Wi-Fi 6, Thread and HDMI 2.1

Apple TV 4K with A12 Bionic has some notable changes under the hood, including Wi-Fi 6, HDMI 2.1 and Thread networking.

Apple TV 4K has Notable Upgrades Under the Hood, Especially a New HDMI 2.1 Port and Faster Wi-Fi 6 Standard

The HomePod mini features an interesting little tech called Thread which makes communicating between devices more efficient. This uses mesh technology and something which the new Apple TV 4K now fully supports. Given how the Apple TV functions as a hub for your HomeKit setup, therefore it makes sense that this tech is included here as well.

Next up is the inclusion of faster Wi-Fi or more notably Wi-Fi 6. This is something which Apple has been pushing a lot lately with its devices. Even if you pick up a brand new Mac, iPhone or iPad, Wi-Fi 6 comes as standard. If you have a Wi-Fi 6 router at home, then the Apple TV 4K will take advantage of it and make sure everything is as speedy as possible.

Last but not the least, the new Apple TV 4K features an HDMI 2.1 port that can output 4K at 120Hz. But the weird thing is, right now it is simply limited to 4K at 60 frames per second. Previously it was believed that the Apple TV will support content at 120Hz, but it seems as though it is not the case.

