New Animal Crossing Update 1.3.1 Available Now on Nintendo Switch: Addresses Several Issues

Nintendo has rolled out Animal Crossing update 1.3.1 for the Nintendo Switch, which addresses several issues.

Following last week’s 1.3.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, another patch has now been made available for download. The update is a minor one and fixes several bugs, including a bug that prevented players from properly using a zen bridge or red zen bridge placed on top of a cliff. In addition, the new 1.3.1 patch addresses an issue where a wet suit would not be available for sale within Nook’s Cranny.

We’ve included the official patch notes down below:

Animal Crossing Update 1.3.1 Release Notes (Released July 9, 2020) The software has been updated if you see “Ver. 1.3.1” in the upper-right corner of the title screen. Fixed the following issues: Addressed issue where players could not properly use a zen bridge or red zen bridge placed on top of a cliff (third tier).

Addressed issue where a wet suit would not be available for sale within Nook’s Cranny.

Addressed issue where hermit crabs would appear in places other than the beach.

Addressed issue where a dialogue bubble would improperly appear after speaking with island residents.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available worldwide for the Nintendo Switch now. The game was released back in March of this year.