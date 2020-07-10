New Animal Crossing Update 1.3.1 Available Now on Nintendo Switch: Addresses Several Issues
Nintendo has rolled out Animal Crossing update 1.3.1 for the Nintendo Switch, which addresses several issues.
Following last week’s 1.3.0 update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, another patch has now been made available for download. The update is a minor one and fixes several bugs, including a bug that prevented players from properly using a zen bridge or red zen bridge placed on top of a cliff. In addition, the new 1.3.1 patch addresses an issue where a wet suit would not be available for sale within Nook’s Cranny.
We’ve included the official patch notes down below:
Animal Crossing Update 1.3.1 Release Notes (Released July 9, 2020)
The software has been updated if you see “Ver. 1.3.1” in the upper-right corner of the title screen.
Fixed the following issues:
- Addressed issue where players could not properly use a zen bridge or red zen bridge placed on top of a cliff (third tier).
- Addressed issue where a wet suit would not be available for sale within Nook’s Cranny.
- Addressed issue where hermit crabs would appear in places other than the beach.
- Addressed issue where a dialogue bubble would improperly appear after speaking with island residents.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available worldwide for the Nintendo Switch now. The game was released back in March of this year.
Escape to Your Personal Island Paradise
Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round.
Show off your island utopia to family and friends—or pack your bags and visit theirs. Whether playing online* or with others beside you**, island living is even better when you can share it. Even without hopping on a flight, you’ll meet a cast of charming animal residents bursting with personality. Friendly faces like Tom Nook and Isabelle will lend their services and happily help you grow your budding community. Escape to your island getaway—however, whenever, and wherever you want.
