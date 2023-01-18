New AirPods Firmware 5B59 Now Available for Download

Apple has released 5B59 firmware update for the entire AirPods lineup including AirPods 2, 3, Pro, Pro 2 and Max.

AirPods Firmware Update 5B59 Now Available Over the Air with Bug Fixes

Apple releases new firmware updates for AirPods from time to time, ensuring everything keeps on running along nicely while you enjoy your favorite music, FaceTime calls and more. Today, the company has released a brand new firmware for its AirPods lineup, called 5B59. The last time Apple released a firmware update was at the end of last year therefore this release is extremely welcome.

As ever, we have no clue what is new in this update. But we can assume that this is a bug fix and performance enhancement release. We are hoping that this update fixes an issue with the second-generation AirPods Pro where the battery was draining rapidly and the charging case would show up with zero battery in the iOS and iPadOS widget.

You can’t just go ahead and install the update manually, but we keep on hearing that plugging your AirPods to a power outlet while paired to an iPhone and iPad forces an update. It’s worth giving a shot and you can check whether or not the new 5B59 update has been installed by going to Settings > General > About > AirPods. If the firmware version is 5B59, then you are on the latest release, if it’s 5B58, then you are still running last year’s update. Don’t worry though, the update will eventually happen, and you won’t even realize it.