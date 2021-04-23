New 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is Does Not Work With Older Magic Keyboards

Apple's new M1-powered iPad Pro models are pretty powerful compared to their predecessors. While tests are yet to be conducted, we are thoroughly surprised that Apple's incorporated the same chip in the iPad Pro that powers the Mac. If you are looking to upgrade to the new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, there is a little caveat that you should know of. The new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro is not compatible with older Magic Keyboards.

The New 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Model is Not Compatible WIth Older Magic Keyboard Due to Thickness

As mentioned earlier, you will have to buy the brand new Magic Keyboard with the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro as older ones are not compatible, according to iGeneration. The report notes that the new iPad Pro model is 0.5,, thicker than last year's model. The report further cites that due to the increase in thickness, the new M1 iPad Pro is not compatible to work with older Magic Keyboards.

While 0.5mm thickness is not a big deal when it comes to handling the device, it will surely have an impact when you close the older Magic Keyboard. However, if you are planning to upgrade to the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro model, your older Keyboard would work just fine. The new Magic Keyboard is introduced in a White finish the works seamlessly with the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro.

Upgrading to the new iPad Pro models would be a neat move since it is powered by the M1 chip that Apple also incorporates in the Macs. The new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro also features a Liquid Retina XDR display which is based on the highly rumored mini-LED technology. You can preorder the new iPad Pro with M1 processor on April 30 and shipping will begin in the second half of May.

That's all there is to it, folks. Are you looking to upgrade to the new iPad? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.