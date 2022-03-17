Netflix is Getting Serious About Ending Password Sharing

Netflix is undoubtedly the most popular streaming service, home to thousands of movies and TV shows, both original and otherwise and for the longest time, one of the most common practices that Netflix users take part in is sharing passwords and while that has never really caused an issue, Netflix is actually looking to change that, or at least put some limitations on it.

Netflix Wants You to Pay Extra for Letting Others Use Your Account

The company has taken to a blog post and Chengyi Long, director of product innovation, has stated the following, “While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

During the test period of the new limitations, Netflix will be approaching three countries, Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. For those wondering how it works, the ability to transfer viewing profiles into your own account, subscribers will get prompts to ad an extra viewer to their package at a discounted price of 2,380 CLP in Chile, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru.

All of this should not come as a surprise since this is not the first time that Netflix has experimented with a crackdown on the password-sharing practice that has gone awry. However, the "add an extra member" feature is something that shows that Netflix is actually taking this move seriously and we might see this feature going wide in the coming months. We will, of course, keep you posted about everything that takes place.

Do you think Netflix's idea to crack down on the password-sharing practice is a good one? Let us know your thoughts below.