Netflix Finally Makes it Way to Google’s Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max

Google's Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max smart displays have left Amazon behind as they become the first to get the support for streaming Netflix content. Starting today, you will be able to link your Netflix subscription through the Google Home or Assistant app to watch the content on Google Nest smart displays.

You can even say "Hey Google, Open Netflix" are ask it to play a specific TV show that you want to. In addition to that, you will have the option to manually scroll through everything that is going to be available for streaming.

Google Pixel 4a 5G Shows Up on MVNO Carrier Along With Another Device

Google Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max Finally Get Support for Netflix Streaming

Additionally, Google has also introduced a gesture for Netflix on the Nest Hub Max that will allow you to take advantage of its camera. Users can pause or resume the playback by looking at the display and holding up your hand, which is very convenient, to say the least. Netflix support on smart displays by Google is a massive success. The Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max are already considered to the displays one should get if you are looking for proper YouTube support and deep Google integration with services such as Google Photos and Google Assistant.

Having these features is definitely something that will give Google a competitive advantage over the competition in the market. Granted, the 7 and 10-inch screen size of Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max respectively are not going to give you the most immersive experience, but hey, if you are the type of person who is going to able to enjoy the content in more places than just one, there is absolutely nothing wrong with having Netflix support.

After all, it is all about enjoying your favourite movie or your TV show without having any issues, that could come in the way. We only hope the competition catches up, and Google keeps including more and more features. You can read more about this move on Google's blog.