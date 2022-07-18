Menu
Company

Nancy Pelosi Now Sits on Over $1 Million in Unrealized Gains on the Recent NVIDIA Options Exercise as the CHIPS Act Nears Approval

Rohail Saleem
Jul 18, 2022
NVIDIA

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

NVIDIA shares have been pummeled so far this year, recording a year-to-date loss of nearly 50 percent as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance de-rated the high-flying stock, only to be further trampled by expectations of an upcoming recession and the attendant demand drought for NVIDIA’s products, which are already reeling from an oversaturated market. However, the stock has seen limited strength in recent days amid expectations that a key piece of legislation is about to become a reality.

To wit, the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act aims to unlock around $52 billion in federal investments for the domestic semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing provisions as laid out in the US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA). With the US chip manufacturing market share declining from 37 percent in 1990 to just around 12 percent in 2021, the bill is widely deemed as an essential component in the bipartisan effort to restore America’s cutting-edge advantage in the field of semiconductors.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 516.79 Improves RDR2 DLSS Performance, Improves Stability in Halo Infinite, Apex Legends

A procedural vote on the CHIPS Act is likely to come as soon as Tuesday. However, differences persist as the Democrats have been gunning for a CHIPS-plus approach, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi going on record to state:

“We had been working constantly on the chips bill. And we need to have the transformative nature of research and education and the rest to make us continue to be preeminent in the world.”

The passage of the CHIPS Act has gained urgency as Intel has refused to move forward on its $20 billion US fab initiative until the legislation is passed. Of course, given the sizable cash influx that NVIDIA and other semiconductor companies stand to gain from this legislation, it is hardly surprising that investors have been responding positively to any development on this count.

This brings us to the crux of the matter. As per the latest Periodic Transaction Report filed by Nancy Pelosi, her husband Paul Pelosi recently exercised 200 call options related to 20,000 NVIDIA shares. These options were purchased back in 2021 and carried an exercise price of $100.

Nancy Pelosi's NVIDIA stake
Source: https://disclosures-clerk.house.gov/public_disc/ptr-pdfs/2022/20021374.pdf

NVIDIA shares closed at $157.62 on Friday. Consequently, the Pelosis are currently sitting on unrealized gains worth around $1.152 million from the recent exercise of NVIDIA options, barring any transaction fees.

Should the CHIPS Act be approved within the next few days, NVIDIA shares are expected to extend nascent gains, netting a windfall for the Pelosis in the process.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan Driver to begin support for NVIDIA DGCs
Nancy Pelosi NVIDIA shares
Source: https://unusualwhales.com/i_am_the_senate_member/Nancy%20Pelosi

Bear in mind that Nancy Pelosi and her husband have invested 3.3 percent of their portfolio in NVIDIA, as per a tabulation by UnusualWhales.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order