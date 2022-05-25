MSI Unveils High-End MEG 342C QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: 34″ UWQHD Panel, 1800R Curve, 175Hz Quantum-Dot

MSI is set to launch its brand new MEG 342C QD-OLED 34-inch gaming monitor with a 34" UWQHD panel, a 175 Hz refresh rate, and a 1800R curve.

MSI Unveils MEG 342C QD-OLED monitor powered by Samsung quantum dot display innovation

This year at Computex 2022, MSI hinted at the new launch of their gaming monitor series that presents users with a 34-inch QD-OLED panel display. The MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED gaming monitor showcases a curved display for ease of use with gamers, limiting neck strain and enveloping users more into the game.

The best way to explore realistic and vivid gaming scenes is with this masterpiece of a gaming monitor.

We recently reported about LG launching their new UltraGear line of monitors that use a 4K Nano IPS display featuring realistic color with Advanced True Wide (ATW) Polarizer technology. QD-OLED combines Samsung's Quantum Dot material with OLED panel technology. Samsung states that QD-OLED can produce more high color quality over LG's current OLED panels at even more acceptable brightness levels.

The first debut of MEG 342C QD-OLED curved gaming monitor The new MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED redefined the best 21:9 curved gaming monitor. The resolution is up to UWQHD (3440 x 1440) and it perfectly fits most game titles with 1800R curvature. The pre-calibrated color in the factory stage makes sure the accuracy of color can meet the standard of industrial – Delta E ≤2. When quantum dots meet OLED panel technology, it fits the highest MSI exclusive color standard – QD Premium Color and supports MSI True Color technology and exclusive Premium Color Mode. The color is more than accurate that is up to 99.3% DCI-P3, 97.8% Adobe RGB, and 139.1% sRGB for a realistic gaming experience and daily casual entertainment. It’s definitely the best partner in gaming with a world’s fatest 0.1 ms GtG response time and 175 Hz refresh rate which you can always have an advantage over the competition. The latest 1800R curvature QD-OLED panel with the MSI unique product design does not only meet the hardware demands but also includes the aesthetics of tech and personalize of gamer. MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED belongs to the most high-end series in the MSI gaming monitor brand – the MEG series. Not only has the dignified, elegant, and mythical design like a legend in the appearance design but it also supports MSI Gaming Intelligence which demonstrates the strength of MSI in terms of the integration of hardware and software. Besides the built-in smart processor which can be remote-controlled by a smartphone, it includes Sound Tune AI noise canceling, never miss a shot with Smart Crosshair, the light and color temperature adjustment by smart brightness function and even gamers can activate many built-in functions like PBP/PIP, profile switching, and KVM function by just a few clicks through Gaming OSD app.

IPS displays cannot match Samsung's QD-OLED technology that radiates pure blacks, which can solely create ghostly grays when attempting to render black colors.

The MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED monitor ushers in quantum dot technology, seeking more adoption among several PC manufacturers over the last several months. The company's new monitor will also offer a super-fast 0.1-millisecond response time and a stunning 175Hz refresh rate.

MSI has not commented on the release date or pricing for the new monitor. However, it is anticipated to go toe to toe with Dell's Alienware 34 QD-OLED display. The Alienware display is currently on sale for $1,299 and is G-Sync Ultimate display certified.

Samsung will also release the company's 34-inch monitor utilizing the QD-OLED technology, called the Odyssey G8QNB, which the company first introduced earlier this year at CES 2022. There are still no details on the pricing and release date for the company's model.

We will most likely see more companies offering quantum dot OLED technology over the next few years while refresh rates continue to rise and more monitors adjust to newer standards.