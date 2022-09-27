MSI X670 & B650 Motherboards Get Latest BIOS With “Performance Switch” For AMD PBO, Manual Overclocking & PBO Thermal Limits

MSI is introducing a new BIOS for its X670 and B650 series motherboards that brings "Performance Switch" and several other features to the table.

MSI Introduces "Performance Switch" Feature & PBO Thermal Limits On X670 & B650 Motherboards

Later today, MSI will be officially introducing its X670E and X670 motherboard. Following is the list of motherboards and their respective product pages where you will be able to find the latest and updated BIOS:

MSI Performance Switch For AMD X670 & B650 Motherboards

In addition to this, MSI's X670 and B650 motherboards BIOS will come with a new feature known as "Performance Switch" which will deliver users the benefits of both AMD PBO (Precision Boost Overdrive) and manual overclocking. This functionality can be enabled through the Overclocking Menu within the BIOS and comes with three pre-defined profiles (Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3). Users can also take full benefit of advanced manual overclocking mode.

Compared to both AMD PBO and Manual Overclocking, it looks like Performance Switch (PBO / PBO Auto+5.45 GHz) delivers the best results. The single-core performance results are more close to PBO Auto while the multi-threaded performance is closer to manual overclocking mode (5.45 GHz). The higher the Level, the better the performance and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X can achieve up to 4% performance increases versus PBO Auto using the pre-defined levels.

MSI X670 & B650 "Performance Switch" Performance vs Manual OC & PBO Auto:

MSI X670 & B650 "Performance Switch" Performance Per Level:

PBO Thermal Limits For AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, Cooler Operation With Same Performance

Furthermore, MSI is also incorporating PBO Thermal Limits which let you choose from three pre-defined Thermal limits (85C, 75C, 65C). While AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs have a stock limit of 95C, changing it to 85C can not only result in cooler temps but also 1% higher performance since the targeted voltages also drop. Even at a 75C Thermal limit, MSI's own performance numbers show a negligible difference between the stock and thermally limited chip.

The Thermal Limits can be found within the Precision Boost Overdrive menu within the OC settings in the BIOS.

MSI along with other manufacturers will be launching their X670E and X670 motherboards later today, make sure to visit our full product roundup for detailed information regarding specs and pricing.