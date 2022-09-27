Menu
Company

MSI X670 & B650 Motherboards Get Latest BIOS With “Performance Switch” For AMD PBO, Manual Overclocking & PBO Thermal Limits

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 27, 2022, 07:22 AM EDT
MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi Motherboard Listed Online For Over 550 Euros, PRO X670-P WiFi For Over 350 Euros 1

MSI is introducing a new BIOS for its X670 and B650 series motherboards that brings "Performance Switch" and several other features to the table.

MSI Introduces "Performance Switch" Feature & PBO Thermal Limits On X670 & B650 Motherboards

Later today, MSI will be officially introducing its X670E and X670 motherboard. Following is the list of motherboards and their respective product pages where you will be able to find the latest and updated BIOS:

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
MSI MEG Z790 GODLIKE PCB Leaked: Monster Motherboard With 29 Phase VRM, 7 M.2 PCIe Slots Including Gen 5

MSI Performance Switch For AMD X670 & B650 Motherboards

In addition to this, MSI's X670 and B650 motherboards BIOS will come with a new feature known as "Performance Switch" which will deliver users the benefits of both AMD PBO (Precision Boost Overdrive) and manual overclocking. This functionality can be enabled through the Overclocking Menu within the BIOS and comes with three pre-defined profiles (Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3). Users can also take full benefit of advanced manual overclocking mode.

performance-switch-01
performance-switch-02
performance-switch-03
2 of 9

Compared to both AMD PBO and Manual Overclocking, it looks like Performance Switch (PBO / PBO Auto+5.45 GHz) delivers the best results. The single-core performance results are more close to PBO Auto while the multi-threaded performance is closer to manual overclocking mode (5.45 GHz). The higher the Level, the better the performance and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X can achieve up to 4% performance increases versus PBO Auto using the pre-defined levels.

MSI X670 & B650 "Performance Switch" Performance vs Manual OC & PBO Auto:

MSI X670 & B650 Motherboards Get Latest BIOS With "Performance Switch" For AMD PBO, Manual Overclocking & PBO Thermal Limits 1

MSI X670 & B650 "Performance Switch" Performance Per Level:

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Z790 Motherboards From ASUS, ASRock & MSI Leak Out, Prepped For 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs
MSI X670 & B650 Motherboards Get Latest BIOS With "Performance Switch" For AMD PBO, Manual Overclocking & PBO Thermal Limits 2

PBO Thermal Limits For AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs, Cooler Operation With Same Performance

Furthermore, MSI is also incorporating PBO Thermal Limits which let you choose from three pre-defined Thermal limits (85C, 75C, 65C). While AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs have a stock limit of 95C, changing it to 85C can not only result in cooler temps but also 1% higher performance since the targeted voltages also drop. Even at a 75C Thermal limit, MSI's own performance numbers show a negligible difference between the stock and thermally limited chip.

MSI X670 & B650 Motherboards Get Latest BIOS With "Performance Switch" For AMD PBO, Manual Overclocking & PBO Thermal Limits 3

The Thermal Limits can be found within the Precision Boost Overdrive menu within the OC settings in the BIOS.

MSI X670 & B650 Motherboards Get Latest BIOS With "Performance Switch" For AMD PBO, Manual Overclocking & PBO Thermal Limits 4

MSI along with other manufacturers will be launching their X670E and X670 motherboards later today, make sure to visit our full product roundup for detailed information regarding specs and pricing.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order