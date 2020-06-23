MSI Unveils New Gaming Desktops Featuring 10th Gen Intel CPUs

MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware and computing solutions, unveiled today the availability of its new gaming desktops, offering up to 10th Generation Intel Core i9 processors (Comet Lake-S) and NVIDIA RTX 2080 graphics card. The lineup, featuring the Codex R, Aegis R, Aegis RS, Aegis SE, MEG Trident X, and MPG Trident 3, delivers more speed and power, thanks to MSI’s reliable components.

MSI Unveils Latest 10th Gen Intel Powered Gaming Desktops

Combining the latest in hardware design and MSI’s exclusive software, Codex R delivers lightning-fast ray tracing for more accurate graphics and incredibly realistic lighting effects. Its exterior includes a complete port with USB Type-C for connecting multiple peripherals, 4mm tempered glass showcasing internal components, reinforced steel made from heat-dissipating material, and customizable lighting effects. The desktop can handle even the most intensive games, featuring three 120mm system fans to ensure constant airflow and a magnetic filter to prevent overheating.

Boasting the latest 10th Gen. Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, and high-performance MSI components and peripherals, the Aegis line delivers the most powerful desktops for esports. The easily upgradeable Aegis R and Aegis RS bring faster speeds with Wi-Fi 6 technology and accurate graphics for realistic shadows, reflections, and lighting. The line also features MSI's exclusive Dragon CPU liquid cooler and magnetic dust filter to prevent overheating, elegant RGB lighting design inside a tempered glass and Type-C compatibility.

















The slick Aegis SE is equipped with the latest MSI components behind a transparent panel design. It features the exclusive MSI LED button for customizable light effects, and a heat dissipation design with enough space for six cooling fans. The gaming desktop also delivers Type-C compatibility, high-FPS gameplay, and MSI’s Dragon Center system management software to give players access to critical functions with the touch of a button, including Gaming Mode and Game Highlights. Gaming Mode optimizes computer performance by tuning the system to the game, while Game Highlights allow players to record their best gaming moments and share them directly to social media.

The Trident Family: Slowly Becoming Smaller Than Consoles

MEG Trident X packs today's most advanced components, including an Intel Core i9-10900K processor and NVIDIA RTX 2080 graphics card, into a compressed 10-liter case. MSI's exclusive Silent Storm Cooling technology ensures optimal airflow and smooth gameplay. The MEG Trident X's built-in Thunderbolt 3 offers transfer rates of up to 40Gb/s, three times faster than USB 3.2 Gen 1, and ideal for quickly accessing game log files. Inspired by the elegance of artisanal wine cabinets, the MEG Trident X adopts a see-through glass design, while MSI's exclusive Mystic Light feature pairs the lighting of the desktop with real-time game effects for improved immersion while playing.



























MPG Trident 3 features Windows 10 Home and the latest Intel Core processor in a console-sized form factor, fitting as perfectly in a living room as it does deskside. Advanced RGB lighting control and synchronization allow for real-time notifications via a front LED strip.

The Codex R will be available in July, starting at $899. The Aegis R and Aegis RS will be available in July, starting at $1,499 and $1,549, respectively. The Aegis SE will be available in July for $799 in Walmart. The MEG Trident X will be available in late June, starting at $2,299. The MPG Trident 3 will be available at the end of June, starting at $879.