MSI has announced the Codex R 10th and the MEG Trident X 10th desktop PCs based on Intel's 10th Gen CPUs for those looking for smaller PCs without having to dive in and build their own small-form-factor PC. The star of the show is the MEG Trident X featuring the best components that are currently offered on the market. The Codex R features the middle of the pack components in a slightly larger form factor, but will probably benefit from a more affordable price tag. It also features more visible RGB as well for those looking for that feature.

The MSI MEG Trident X Features A RTX 2080 Ti And An Intel Core i9-10900K To Power Through Any Workload

The MEG Trident X features the top of the line option from Nvidia with the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, and then scale down to 2070 super on the cheapest model. It features the best of the best from Intel's Comet Lake-S with the Core i9-10900K processor on the top model. The motherboard it is on is from the Z490 line. The other two models featuring the Core i7-10700(F) processor. The same can be said about the RAM with the top model featuring U-DIMM DDR4 64GB (32G*2) while the other two models feature U-DIMM DDR4 32GB (16GB*2).

All three models feature a 1TB SSD while the top model features the SSD alongside a 1TB hard drive. All three models feature the same connectivity and audio with the Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 2x2 802.11ax (2.4Gbps) and 7.1 Channel HD Audio with Nahimic audio enhancer. All three of them feature dimensions of 5.1” x 15.06” x 15.6” at a weight of 14.44 lbs. When I am referring to the top model, it is the MEG Trident X 10SF-862US. The other two models are the MEG Trident X 10SF-863US and MEG Trident X 10SF-864US. The only difference between those two models is the 2080 Ti in the 863 while the 864 has 2070 Super.

The Codex R Offers Solid Performance At A Cheaper Price Point

MSI's Codex R models will be much more affordable with components that are more budget-friendly. It features the GeForce RTX 2060 on the top model with the other model featuring a GTX 1660 Super 6G GDDR6. The motherboard on this lineup will be a B460 compared to the Trident's Z490. The processor on the top model will be Intel's Core i7-10700F while the other model will have the Core i5-10400F. The RAM for the top model will be U-DIMM DDR4 16GB (8G*2) while the other model will have half that memory at U-DIMM DDR4 8GB (8G*1).









Both models feature a 512GB SSD which is manually upgradeable. All three models feature the same connectivity and audio with the Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 2x2 802.11ax (2.4Gbps) and 7.1 Channel HD Audio with Audio Boost. Both of them feature dimensions of 17.05" x 8.27" x 19.65" at a weight of 26.45 lbs. When I refer to the top model, it is the Codex R 10SC-002US. The other model is the lower end model is the Codex R 10SI-003US.

Currently, these products have not been listed on retailers' websites, but Trident X 10th will be significantly more expensive than the Codex R line because of the better components. Both of these are solid options for small-form-factor PCs for those who do not want to dive into building your own.