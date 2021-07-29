MSI Shows Off X570S ACE, CARBON & UNIFY Motherboards, Full Unveil On 17th August

MSI has unveiled its brand new fleet of X570S motherboards which include the X570S ACE, CARBON, TOMAHAWK & UNIFY. MSI has shown off the motherboards today and promised information on 17th August.

MSI Unveils Its Brand New X570S Motherboards Including ACE, CARBON, TOMAHAWK & UNIFY Models

MSI already launched two of its MAG X570S series motherboards, the TOMAHAWK WiFi MAX & the Torpedo MAX last month. The motherboard manufacturer is now all set to expand its lineup with even more high-end models within the MAG & MEG segments. Following is what MSI's X570S board lineup is going to include:

MEG X570S ACE MAX

MEG X570S UNIFY-X MAX

MPG X570S GAMING CARBON MAX WIFI

MPG X570S GAMING EDGE MAX WIFI

MAG X570S TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI

MAG X570S TORPEDO MAX

X570S PRO-MAX WIFI

X570S-A PRO MAX

MSI X570S gaming motherboard lineup for AMD Ryzen Processors "SILENTLY" leaks out! UNIFY, TOMAHAWK, CARBON, ACE boards are here standing in a row. More details to come soon on Aug. 17 pic.twitter.com/GvFyA3hckU — MSI UK (@MSI__UK) July 29, 2021

So coming to the models that we have on display, we first have the flagship MSI MEG X570S ACE which rocks an all-black design with gold trims. The new ACE is a massive update over the previous model as it rocks bigger heatsinks, quad M.2 slots, and a larger I/O cover with an embedded dragon logo that lits up with RGB LEDs. The X570 PCH is passively cooled this time and you also get 8 SATA III ports instead of just four on the older X570 ACE motherboard.

We can also expect a powerful and a revised power delivery solution for the MSI MEG X570 ACE and insane amounts of overclocking performance for the memory and CPU. The I/O also looks very solid with an insane amount of USB 3.2 ports, and tons of other options. This motherboard should cost a high premium though over $500 US.

The MSI MPG X570S CARBON features a black and grey design and also goes fully passive along with improved power delivery, massive heatsinks over the VRMs, a Quad M.2 interface, & tons of other features. The MSI MEG X570S Unify rocks an all-black design with a massive heatsink with heat pipe technology covering the VRMs, 5 M.2 slots, and a simply stunning looking design which you could expect from the Unify series.

And to top it all off, MSI & EK are also working on a liquid-cooled variant of the MPG X570S Carbon known as MPG X570S CARBON EX K which launches on 17th August too. This will be a fully custom variant featuring an EK X water block attached to it for premium custom loop liquid cooling. More here.