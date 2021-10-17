MSI Teases Next-Gen Z690 MEG, MPG & MAG Motherboards, Include High-End ACE Too

MSI has posted new teasers of its next-generation Z690 motherboards for Intel's Alder Lake CPU lineup.

MSI Teases Z690 MEG, MPG, MAG Series Motherboards For Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs

The teaser pictures show us the IO of the three segments of MSI's Z690 motherboard lineup. The MEG motherboard teased here is identified as the next-gen Z690 ACE and rocks its gold and black color theme. The IO cover over the VRM heatsink features the MSI Dragon logo which looks great and you can see a plethora of IO such as several USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, dual 2.5G Ethernal LAN ports, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wireless antennas for WiFi 6E, a 7.1 HD audio jack and BIOS Flashback & CMOS buttons.

MSI Promises To Deliver Maximum Frequencies & Compatibility For DDR5 Memory With Memory Boost Technology

Просто не можемо приховувати від тебе нові материнські плати MSI 👀 Хочеш дізнатися про них більше? 🙃#msi #MSIMotherboard #материнськаплата pic.twitter.com/iFpYJmXowl — MSI Ukraine (@MSIUA) October 17, 2021

The MAG Z690 motherboard teased here could be the next-generation Carbon WiFi which rocks a black and silver design. The IO cover features the Dragon logo too and along with it, we see a high-end VRM heatsink which includes two aluminum blocks and what seems to be a heat pipe cooling solution. The IO includes several USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI/DP, a 2.5G Ethernet LAN switch, dual WiFi Antennas, and a 7.1 channel HD audio jack.

Lastly, we have the MSI MAG Z690 series motherboard which seems to be the Tomahawk. The board seems to feature a high-end power delivery system that is powered up by dual 8-pin 12V power connectors. The IO cover features a brushed black design while the rear panel IO includes 8 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a 2.5G Ethernet LAN port, WiFi 6 antennas, a 7.1 Channel HD audio jack, and HDMI/DP outputs.

The MSI Z690 series motherboard lineup will include a range of options including the flagship Z690 GODLIKE which we have heard would use a pure black color scheme and be teased earlier at CES 2021. Expect more information on MSI's Z690 motherboards in the coming weeks as we get close to the launch of Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop platform.