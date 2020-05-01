Last week, we saw the first public rollout of AMD's latest AGESA 1.0.0.5 microcode for AM4 boards which adds improved compatibility and support for Ryzen based systems. The AGESA 1.0.0.5 was delivered by MSI first on its MAX series (A320, B450, X470) motherboards but now, MSI is rolling out the BIOS update for its entire X570 lineup including a few new additions.

MSI X570 AM4 Motherboards Recieve AMD AGESA 1.0.0.5 Firmware BIOS - Improved DDR4 Support & Optimized PCIe Firmware

As expected, the AMD AGESA 1.0.0.5 BIOS firmware BIOS landing on MSI's X570 motherboards is a BETA version while the 300/400 series motherboards are releasing a final version BIOS. MSI will be releasing the BETA BIOS for 9 X570 motherboards, which is in addition to the 13 X470, B450 & A320 motherboards that have already received it.

AMD AGESA 1.0.0.5 BIOS Firmware Rolls Out With Improved DDR4 DRAM Compatibility & System Reliability

The following are the motherboards for which you can download the BIOS right now through the links provided.

X570 Beta

X570 Market name Beta BIOS MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON WIFI E7B93AMS.172 MEG X570 GODLIKE E7C34AMS.192 MEG X570 ACE E7C35AMS.192 MEG X570 UNIFY E7C35AMS.A42 Prestige X570 CREATION E7C36AMS.182 MPG X570 GAMING EDGE WIFI TBD. Coming soon MPG X570 GAMING PLUS E7C37AMS.A83 X570-A PRO E7C37AMS.H83 MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI TBD. Coming soon

300/400 MP BIOS

300/400 Market name BIOS X470 GAMING PLUS MAX E7B79AMS.H50 X470 GAMING PRO MAX E7B79AMS.M50 A320M PRO-C E7C58AMS.210 B450M BAZOOKA MAX WIFI E7C87AMS.100

300/400 Market name BIOS B450 GAMING PLUS MAX E7B86AMS.H60 B450-A PRO MAX E7B86AMS.M60 B450M PRO-VDH MAX E7A38AMS.B50 A320M-A PRO MAX E7C52AMS.250 B450 TOMAHAWK MAX E7C02AMS.360 B450M PRO-M2 MAX E7B84AMS.A60 B450 GAMING PRO CARBON MAX WIFI E7B85AMS.210 B450M MORTAR MAX E7B89AMS.270 B450M-A PRO MAX E7C52AMS.350

AMD has also provided official information for the AGESA 1.0.0.5 BIOS firmware over in the official AMD subreddit which will be rolled out by motherboard manufacturers and OEMs throughout May.

Change log for AMD AGESA 1005

Rollup of 1004a, ab, abb, abba patches into a single release

Fixed a PCIe lane configuration issue on the AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 2100GE

Resolved an intermittent virtual memory error with Realtek onboard LAN

Improved POST with select Micron DDR4-3200 memory ICs

Optimized PCIe firmware to improve stability and interoperability

The BIOS definitely seems to offer improved stability and optimizations in regards to DDR4 DRAM compatibility and also generation PCIe stability and interoperability. Those who are still running an older BIOS should definitely try out the new BIOS but if you are not facing any issues with the ones you already have, then it's better to stick with it. If your motherboards aren't made by MSI, then don't worry since as mentioned above, motherboard manufacturers will be releasing new BIOS for their own specific lineups this month. We will keep you posted as more motherboards receive the AMD AGESA 1.0.0.5 update.